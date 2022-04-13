IPL 2022: MI vs PBKS telecast channel list and live streaming details

After losing a close game against the Gujarat Titans on Friday, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take the field tonight against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2022.

PBKS have played four games in the competition so far, registering two wins and two defeats. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have suffered defeats in all four of their matches.

MI will be keen to get off the mark with a victory against the Mayank Agarwal-led outfit tonight at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Big names like Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada and Mayank Agarwal will be in action during this IPL 2022 match. On that note, here are all the telecast and live streaming details for the match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings.

IPL 2022 telecast channel list in India

Here is the full telecast channel list in India for the clash between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings:

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Bangla, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming).

IPL 2022 Telecast channel list in US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada

Here are the live streaming and telecast details for the US, UK, Canada, UAE and Australia:

England: Sky Sports.

Australia: FOX Sports.

UAE: beIN Sports.

USA & Canada: Willow TV.

Today IPL match time

The match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians will begin tonight at 7:30 PM IST in Pune. For the UAE, the start time is 6:00 PM, whereas in Canada, this game will begin at 10:30 AM.

In the UK, the first ball will be bowled at 2:00 PM, while in Australia, fans will have to stay up late as the start time is 1:00 AM.

