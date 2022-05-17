IPL 2022, MI vs SRH: 3 player battles to watch out for

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have everything to lose when they take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in an IPL 2022 game on Tuesday.

The Sunrisers have lost five games in a row, derailing their playoff quest. Things are not exactly in their hands, as they need to win both their remaining games and hope for other results to go their way.

Up against them is a team that may have been eliminated from playoff contention but have a lot to work on. MI will have more than just pride to play for as they plan for a new season. They will hope their big guns to fire and quash the Sunrisers' playoff aspirations.

Despite the rut the two captains Rohit Sharma and Kane Williamson are in, their fringe players have been ones to look out for. Ahead of a do-or-die clash for Hyderabad, here's a look at the player battles to keep an eye out for:

#1 Washington Sundar (SRH) vs Rohit Sharma (MI)

SRH tweaker Washington Sundar has dismissed Rohit Sharma twice in the IPL. The spinner has been quite a threat in the powerplay, and the MI captain averages less than 90 against the Tamil Nadu player

It's been a rather stop-start season for Sundar, though, with just four wickets from seven games, while Sharma has just 218 runs from 12 at an average of 18.17. Both players will look for morale-boosting performances.

#2 Kane Williamson (SRH) vs Jasprit Bumrah (MI)

Jasprit Bumrah announced himself with a bang in IPL 2022. That came late, but it was enough to remind the world that he can still be a formidable prospect against any batter.

He mowed down Kolkata's batting order with a fifer. That was perhaps the effort Mumbai needed to notch up some wins as the regular season comes to a close. Bumrah is a prime contender to dismiss SRH's under-fire captain Kane Williamson.

The New Zealander has not had the greatest of IPL campaigns with the bat, scoring just 208 runs in 12 games. He has been dismissed once by Bumrah, so their contest should be a good one.

#3 Tilak Verma (MI) vs Umran Malik (SRH)

The two impressive talents will face off against each other in a key mid-overs battle. Tilak Verma has been instrumental for Mumbai this season. He's their leading run-scorer with 368 runs in 12 games, including two half-centuries.

Umram Malik, meanwhile, has been all about pace in IPL 2022 for SRH. While he has been expensive, the seamer has troubled batters more often than not with his blistering speed. The clash between Verma and Malik will be that of technique and speed.

