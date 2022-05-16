IPL 2022, MI vs SRH: Wankhede Stadium pitch history, stats

After crushing Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous match, Mumbai Indians (MI) will play their last game of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday, May 17. MI have a chance to avoid an embarrassing 10th-place finish by registering a victory in this contest.

The Mumbai-based franchise can take their overall points tally to eight by winning against SRH. If the ninth-placed Chennai Super Kings then lose to the Rajasthan Royals by a big margin, MI could attain the ninth position.

If Mumbai Indians lose to SunRisers Hyderabad, they will have to take the wooden spoon home. With pride at stake for MI, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous matches hosted by Wankhede Stadium.

Wankhede Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 100.

Matches won by teams batting first: 47.

Matches won by teams batting second: 53.

Matches Tied: 0.

Highest team score: 235/1 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians, 2015.

Lowest team score: 67 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Mumbai Indians, 2008.

Highest individual score: 133* - AB de Villiers (RCB) vs. Mumbai Indians, 2015.

Best bowling figures: 5/18 - Harbhajan Singh (MI) vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2011.

Average 1st innings score: 169.

Wankhede Stadium last match

In the last game at this venue, Gujarat Titans (GT) beat the Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets. The pitch seemed tough to bat as CSK managed 133/5 in their 20 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a half-century but could not accelerate. CSK batters could not hit a single boundary in their last five overs.

Wriddhiman Saha's composed knock of 67 runs guided GT home with five balls to spare. A total of eight wickets fell in the contest, with spinners taking three of them. Only five sixes were smashed in the 39.1 overs of that match.

