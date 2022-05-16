IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC: DY Patil Stadium pitch history, stats

IPL 2022 action will return to the DY Patil Stadium today evening as the Delhi Capitals gear up to take on the Punjab Kings. Neither franchise has won the IPL before. They have a chance to win the title this season, but they need a win to keep themselves alive in the competition.

A victory in this match will take the winner to the fourth position in the points table, while the loser's chances of qualifying will be significantly reduced.

With so much at stake here, let's take a look at some important numbers from previous matches played at the DY Patil Stadium.

DY Patil Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 25

Matches won by teams batting first: 9

Matches won by teams batting second: 16

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 216/4 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2022

Lowest team score: 82 - Deccan Chargers vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2010

Highest successful run chase: 208/5 - Punjab Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2022

Average 1st innings score: 159

DY Patil Stadium last match

In the last match at this venue, Delhi Capitals defeated the Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets. A half-century from Ravichandran Ashwin helped the Royals post 160/6 on the board after being asked to to bat first. In reply, fifties from Mitchell Marsh and David Warner guided DC home with 11 balls to spare.

Only eight wickets fell in the match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, with fast bowlers picking up seven of them. 16 sixes were hit across the two innings of that contest.

Fans should expect a close battle between the Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings today in IPL 2022. It will be interesting to see if Mitchell Marsh can play another special knock on this ground.

