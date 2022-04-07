IPL 2022, PBKS vs GT: Brabourne Stadium pitch history, stats

Gujarat Titans (GT) will play their third match of IPL 2022 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) tomorrow at the Brabourne Stadium. GT have performed exceptionally well in the tournament so far, registering two wins in two matches. Hardik Pandya is yet to lose a game as the GT captain.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have won two and lost one match in IPL 2022 so far. PBKS kicked off their campaign with a superb five-wicket victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, they suffered a big defeat by six wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders in their next match.

The Mayank Agarwal-led outfit returned to the winning track last Sunday with a comfortable 54-run win against Chennai Super Kings at the Brabourne Stadium.

PBKS will lock horns with GT at the same venue tomorrow. Ahead of that match, here are some important numbers you need to know from previous games hosted by this stadium.

Brabourne Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 7

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams batting second: 3

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 211/4 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, 2022.

Lowest team score: 115 - Deccan Chargers vs. Mumbai Indians, 2010.

Highest successful run chase: 211/4 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, 2022.

Average first innings score: 188

Brabourne Stadium last match

In the last match on this ground, Punjab Kings crushed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 54 runs. PBKS received an invitation to bat first. A splendid half-ton from Liam Livingstone powered them to 180/8. In reply, CSK lost all their wickets for 126 runs.

18 wickets fell in the match between PBKS and CSK, with spin bowlers scalping six of them. Batters from both franchises smashed a total of 16 sixes in the 38 overs that were bowled during the contest.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee