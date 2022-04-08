×
IPL 2022: PBKS vs GT telecast channel list and live streaming details

Can Punjab Kings register their third win of IPL 2022 tonight in Mumbai? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified Apr 08, 2022 12:00 PM IST
Punjab Kings (PBKS) will play their fourth match of IPL 2022 tonight against new entrants Gujarat Titans (GT). Both teams have impressed fans with their performances in IPL 2022 so far.

While PBKS have recorded two wins in three matches, GT are the only undefeated franchise in the new IPL season so far. Both teams have the momentum on their side, meaning fans will likely witness a cracker of a contest tonight.

Big names like Rashid Khan, Hardik Pandya, Lockie Ferguson, Mayank Agarwal, Liam Livingstone and Kagiso Rabada will be in action during this IPL match. On that note, here all the telecast and live streaming details for the first battle between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.

IPL 2022 telecast channel list in India

Here is the full telecast channel list in India for the clash between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings:

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Bangla, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming).

IPL 2022 Telecast channel list in US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada

Here are the telecast and live streaming details for fans residing in UAE, UK, USA, Canada and Australia:

USA & Canada: Willow TV

England: Sky Sports

Australia: FOX Sports

UAE: beIN Sports.

Today IPL match time

The Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans match is scheduled to begin tonight at 7:30 PM IST. The start time for Australia is 1:00 AM on April 8, while fans in the UK can watch the match live from 2:00 PM.

As per Gulf Standard Time, this fixture will begin at 6:00 PM, while the start time for Canada is 10:30 AM.

It will be interesting to see if Gujarat Titans can complete a hat-trick of victories in the ongoing edition of the IPL.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
