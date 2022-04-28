IPL 2022, PBKS vs LSG: MCA Stadium pitch history, stats

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will play against Punjab Kings (PBKS) tomorrow evening at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

The match will see LSG skipper KL Rahul lock horns with his former franchise. Looking at the trend of players doing well against their previous teams, it should not be a surprise if Rahul scores big in this match.

Both teams have momentum on their side, having registered wins in their respective previous fixtures. LSG registered a 36-run win over the Mumbai Indians in their last game, while PBKS are coming off a 11-run victory against the Chennai Super Kings.

The MCA Stadium pitch report for the match between Punjab and Lucknow will be broadcast a few minutes before the toss. Before that, here's a look at some vital stats you need to know from previous matches hosted by Pune.

MCA Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 45

Matches won by teams batting first: 22

Matches won by teams batting second: 23

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 211/4 - Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, 2018

Lowest team score: 73 - Punjab Kings vs Rising Pune Supergiant, 2017

Highest individual score: 106 - Shane Watson (CSK) vs Rajasthan Royals, 2018

Highest successful run chase: 196/7 - Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiant, 2016

Average 1st innings score: 161

MCA Stadium Last Match

In the last match hosted by Pune, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 29 runs. Top-order batters from both sides struggled to score runs. RR all-rounder Riyan Parag was the only player to score a 50.

RCB won the toss and elected to field first. A combined effort from the bowlers helped RCB restrict RR to 144/8 in 20 overs. Chasing 145, RCB lost wickets at regular intervals and were all out for 115 runs in 19.3 overs.

The MCA Stadium boundary length seemed too big to clear for the batters since only 12 sixes were smashed in the match. A total of 18 wickets fell in the contest, with spinners accounting for five of them.

