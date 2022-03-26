IPL 2022, PBKS vs RCB: DY Patil Stadium pitch history, stats

IPL action will return to Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium tomorrow evening (Sunday, March 27) for the first time in many years. The venue hosted the IPL Final in 2010, but since then, it has not hosted cricket matches regularly.

Batting has been tough on the pitch at this venue. With the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh and Odean Smith set to be in action during the battle between PBKS and RCB, fans should expect a good contest between the bat and the ball.

Before the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings begins, here are some interesting stats and numbers you need to know from previous IPL matches played at the DY Patil Stadium.

PBKS vs RCB pitch report

In the last seven IPL matches played at this venue, the bowlers have given the batters a tough time. There has only been one score of more than 170 from the teams batting first on this ground.

Five out of seven times the first innings score has been below 150, highlighting the dominance of the bowlers. Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan will have to bring their 'A' game in order to succeed. The DY Patil Stadium pitch report for this match will be broadcast tomorrow just before the game.

DY Patil Stadium T20 stats

The average first innings score in the last seven IPL matches at the DY Patil Stadium has been 143. Delhi Capitals own the record for the highest successful run-chase at the venue. They chased down a 188-run target against the Pune Warriors in 2011.

Punjab Kings hold the record for the lowest score at this venue. In IPL 2011, Pune restricted them to 112/8 in 20 overs. It will be interesting to see if these records are broken in IPL 2022.

