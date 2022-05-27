IPL 2022 Playoffs: 3 things Rajasthan Royals (RR) need to fix ahead of Qualifier 2

It's all to play for in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) battle it out against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a Battle Royale at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday (May 27).

Rajasthan got a second bite at the cherry after losing Qualifier 1 against the Gujarat Titans. Bangalore, on the other hand, will treat this as another knockout game as they look to head into the final to try and end their wait for the elusive title.

After a disappointing seven-wicket loss against the Titans in Qualifier 1, RR will want to make the most of their second opportunity to reach the final and win the trophy for the first time since 2008.

To keep that dream alive, they'll need to learn from their mistakes and improve a couple of things they didn't do right in the previous game. On that note, let's take a look at the three things Rajasthan Royals need to fix in Qualifier 2.

#1 RR need their spinners to come to the party

The spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin have been pivotal to RR's success this season. Rajasthan have won all their matches when the pair have bagged three or more wickets in an innings this season.

However, the spin-twins ended up wicketless against the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. All eyes will be on former RCB man Yuzvendra Chahal, who historically enjoys favorable match-ups against Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik.

With RCB's top-order having their struggles against spin, Ashwin could be an option for a couple of overs in the powerplay, as will the left-arm seamers in Trent Boult and Obed McCoy.

#2 Use the option of the sixth bowler if required

Throughout the season, RR captain Sanju Samson has been content with using his five bowling options for every game. While the lack of a genuine all-rounder might have a role to play in that, he still has the option of using Riyan Parag to try and do the job for him.

The young all-rounder has only bowled four overs this season, conceding 59 runs. Upon being asked about using the sixth bowling option after Qualifier 1, the RR captain mentioned that having Parag in the side helps but he was cautious of handing the ball to his all-rounder because of the conditions.

While this combination has been largely successful for the first-time champions of the IPL, they do have the option of bringing in James Neesham as well.

#3 Sanju Samson needs to lead from the front

There is no doubt about the immense talent and ability Sanju Samson possesses. The Royals captain has been quite vocal about the importance of scoring crucial runs for his side at a healthy strike rate, rather than the bulk of runs at a low strike rate.

He's proved that on the field as well, averaging 30 at a strike rate of 150 this season, in comparison to his average of 40 and a strike rate of 136 in IPL 2021. In Qualifier 1, Samson looked head and shoulders above the rest of his side while batting first on a slightly tricky surface.

He was cruising along at 47 but perished as he tried to take on Sai Kishore and was caught at long-on. After having the presence of mind and playing out an over from Rashid, the idea of going after the less experienced bowler was the right ploy that didn't pay off on the given day.

The RR captain needs to do much of the same in his match against RCB, most notably against Wanindu Hasaranga. The Sri Lankan has dominated that match-up, accounting for Samson's wicket five times, conceding only 18 runs.

If Samson can carefully play out this match-up and convert his start into a substantial knock, he will have his side in the driving seat to qualify for the final.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee