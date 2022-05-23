IPL 2022 Playoffs: Best Benched XI from league stage of the competition

IPL 2022's league stage ended yesterday with a clash between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

PBKS ended their season on a high with a five-wicket win against the Orange Army. The four teams that have qualified for the playoffs this year are Gujarat Titans (GT), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

A few months ago, all 10 teams stacked up their squads with some big names at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. Most of them received a chance to showcase their talents, but a few of the signed players warmed the benches throughout the season.

In this listicle now, we will form the best benched playing XI from the league stage of IPL 2022.

Openers - Glenn Phillips (SRH) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (GT)

Glenn Phillips has scored over 4,000 runs in his T20 career, but the New Zealand star could not make his SunRisers Hyderabad debut in IPL 2022. Phillips warmed the bench even in the team's dead-rubber contest against the Punjab Kings last night.

Opening the innings with Phillips will be Gujarat Titans' Rahmanullah Gurbaz. The Afghanistan star has a strike rate of 151.82 in T20 cricket, but GT did not give him a single opportunity in the league stage.

Middle Order - Yash Dhull (DC) and Gurkeerat Singh Mann (GT)

India's U-19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull was keen to play for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022. However, he did not receive his maiden cap.

Perhaps, the DC team management wanted him to work on his batting skills before unleashing him at the grand stage next season.

Experienced Indian batter Gurkeerat Singh Mann warmed the benches at the Gujarat Titans this season. Gurkeerat had done well for RCB and PBKS in the past, but GT did not give him a game.

All-rounders - Mohammad Nabi (KKR), Chamika Karunaratne (KKR) and Benny Howell (PBKS)

Two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders tried out a lot of players in IPL 2022, but they did not give a game to Afghanistan's veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi and Sri Lanka's youngster Chamika Karunaratne.

Both Asian stars could have impressed if given an opportunity.

Similarly, Punjab Kings benched T20 specialist Benny Howell throughout the season. Howell, who has scored 2,122 runs and picked up 163 wickets in T20 cricket, was not picked even in the dead rubber game against SRH.

Bowlers - Karn Sharma (RCB), Shahbaz Nadeem (LSG), Arjun Tendulkar (MI) and Jason Behrendorff (RCB)

Two capped Indian spinners, Karn Sharma and Shahbaz Nadeem, could not find a place in their respective teams' playing XI this season. While Sharma warmed the benches in the RCB dugout, LSG preferred Ravi Bishnoi, Krunal Pandya and Krishnappa Gowtham over Nadeem.

Two left-arm pacers, namely Jason Behrendorff and Arjun Tendulkar, complete the playing XI. Tendulkar was signed by the Mumbai Indians for ₹30 lakh but did not get a game.

Similarly, Behrendorff could not make his RCB debut in the IPL.

Best Benched XI of IPL 2022

Glenn Phillips, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Yash Dhull, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Mohammad Nabi (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Benny Howell, Karn Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Arjun Tendulkar, Jason Behrendorff. (12th Man - Rajvardhan Hangargekar).

Edited by Arjun Panchadar