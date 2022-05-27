“I have a gut feeling that RCB will go all the way” - Harbhajan Singh makes big prediction on IPL 2022 winner

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh reckons that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have a strong chance of lifting their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title this season. He stated that he has a gut feeling about the same while adding that RCB also have the team to go all the way.

Bangalore have been runners-up thrice in the IPL. The last time they made it to the final was back in 2016 when they went down to the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a high-scoring encounter.

RCB take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. The winner of this contest will meet the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final on Sunday at the same venue.

Previewing the match, Harbhajan told Sportskeeda that the Faf du Plessis-led side is a strong contender not only to reach the final but win it as well. He stated:

“This RCB team has very good players. When you see their batting line-up or bowling line-up, there are players who can win the trophy for them. I have a gut feeling that RCB will go all the way this season. And if they do, they’ll probably lift the cup.”

Bangalore defeated the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 14 runs in the IPL 2022 Eliminator. They were knocked out at the same stage in the previous two editions of the T20 league.

“Difficult to stop a team that has come from behind” - Harbhajan on RCB’s IPL 2022 journey

Urging Bangalore to continue playing in the same vein that they have been doing, Harbhajan pointed out that they will be a dangerous opposition since they have come from behind. The 41-year-old said:

“RCB need to continue having the faith and belief that they can do it. They have got the team. They just have to come and play like one unit. It will come down to the individuals - how badly they need it (victory). They need to approach it (Qualifier 2) as another game. Remember, they have come from behind and it is difficult to stop a team that has come from behind.”

Bangalore sneaked into the Top 4 after the Mumbai Indians (MI) beat the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their last league game. A win for DC would have knocked RCB out of the playoffs race.

