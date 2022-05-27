IPL 2022 Playoffs, RR vs RCB: Qualifier 2 stats 

In the 'Royals' derby, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday (May 27).

The winner of the game will play Gujarat Titans (GT) for the title. GT became the first team to reach the final after they beat RR in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday. The clash between RR and RCB is expected to a tightly contested one, as both teams seek to stay alive in the tournament.

Ahead of tonight's big game in Ahmedabad, here are some key stats you need to know from previous IPL Qualifier 2 games.

Batting stats in IPL Qualifier 2

Highest team total: 226/6 scored by Kings XI Punjab (now PBKS) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2014.

Lowest team total: 107 all out by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2017.

Most runs by a batter: 166 runs by Shikhar Dhawan

Highest individual score by a batter: 122 off 58 by Virender Sehwag of KXIP vs CSK in IPL 2014.

Bowling stats in IPL Qualifier 2

Most wickets by a bowler: 7 by Ravichandran Ashwin.

Best Individual figures: 4-16 by Karn Sharma vs KKR in IPL 2017.

Fielding and wicketkeeping stats in IPL Qualifier 2

Most catches: 5 by Suresh Raina.

Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper: 4 by Dinesh Karthik (2 for KKR, 1 for RCB and 1 for Gujarat Lions).

Last IPL Qualifier 2 (IPL 2021)

In the last Qualifier 2, in IPL 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by three wickets in Sharjah. After bowling first, KKR restricted DC to just 135-5 in their allotted 20 overs. Shikhar Dhawan (36 off 39) was DC's highest run-getter in that game.

Chasing 136, KKR were in the driving seat after a 96-run partnership between openers Venkatesh Iyer (55 off 46) and Shubman Gill (46 off 46). However, a collapse saw them lose six wickets inside seven runs. The match went till the last over, where Rahul Tripathi's six off Ashwin took KKR to the final.

