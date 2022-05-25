[WATCH] Gautam Gambhir shows extreme emotions as KL Rahul drops Dinesh Karthik during LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 Eliminator 

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor Gautam Gambhir was captured displaying multiple emotions after franchise skipper KL Rahul dropped an important catch of Dinesh Karthik in the IPL 2022 Eliminator on Wednesday.

In the 15th over of the Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) innings, Karthik got a leading edge off a Mohsin Khan delivery. Rahul did reasonably well, running back and tracking the ball at mid-off. Towards the end, he dived to his left to try and complete the catch. But he only managed to get his fingertips to it and the chance went to ground as he tumbled.

Gambhir was initially clapping as he thought that the LSG captain had pulled off an excellent catch. However, his reaction soon changed from one of joy to that of regret as he realized that the chance had been spilled.

The Lucknow mentor was then seen covering his face with his hands in disappointment. Karthik was batting on 2 when he received the reprieve.

In the next over, Deepak Hooda dropped a well-set Rajat Patidar on 72 and conceded four runs. Having hit the previous ball from Ravi Bishnoi for six, Patidar slammed the last three balls of the over for 6, 4, 6 as 27 runs came off the over.

Karthik also made LSG pay dearly for dropping him. In the 17th over, he took on Avesh Khan and crunched him for three fours.

Rajat Patidar ton, Dinesh Karthik cameo lift RCB to 207 for 4 vs LSG

Rajat Patidar and Dinesh Karthik featured in an unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 92 as Bangalore posted an imposing 207 for 4 in the IPL 2022 Eliminator after being asked to bat by Lucknow. Patidar smashed 112* off 54 balls with the aid of 12 fours and seven sixes.

On the other hand, Karthik returned not out on 37 off 23 balls, hammering five fours and a six. The duo went berserk in the last five overs as Bangalore looted 84 runs.

LSG pacer Dushmantha Chameera conceded 54 runs in his four overs while Bishnoi and Avesh went for 45 and 44 respectively.

