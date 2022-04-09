IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap, and Purple Cap: T Natarajan, DJ Bravo enter top 10 - Updated after Match 17

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) registered their first win of IPL 2022 on Saturday, trouncing Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by eight wickets at the DY Patil Stadium.

SRH captain Kane Williamson won the toss and asked CSK to bat. The former's bowling lineup was at its wicket-taking best and stopped CSK to just 154-7. In reply, SRH's young opener Abhishek Sharma reposed the faith of the team management with a brilliant 75 (50) and helped chase down the total in 17.4 overs.

IPL 2022 updated Points table

SRH's first two points helped them pull ahead of the bottom two of the points table. They were placed 10th since the start of their campaign and have now risen to eighth. Interestingly, the last two places are now occupied by the two most successful franchises in the competition's history - CSK and Mumbai Indians (MI).

SRH's net run rate (NRR) also got a major boost in the game as well. It has risen to a manageable -0.889 from -1.825. This is only the second instance where CSK have lost four consecutive matches in the IPL. They were placed eighth before the game and have now slipped to ninth, with their NRR being a slender lead over MI.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

No change in top-10 of Orange Cap race after CSK vs SRH.

Both CSK and SRH's batting have struggled this season, with none of their players being in the top-10 list of the Orange Cap race yet.

CSK's Shivam Dube is the highest-placed batter from both teams - at 11th with 112 runs from four matches. Abhishek became SRH's top scorer on Saturday, sitting at 17th in the chart with an overall tally of 97 runs from three matches.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

T Natarajan and DJ Bravo move to top-10 in IPL 2022 Purple Cap race.

The Purple Cap chart saw more movement. SRH's left-arm speedster T Natarajan showed hints of prime form and picked up two wickets, including superbly clean-bowling Ruturaj Gaikwad. He has now risen to eighth spot in the charts with six wickets from three matches at an average of 16.50.

CSK's DJ Bravo was one of the only two wicket-takers for the defending champions in the match. He got Abhishek caught in the outfield but it came too late. It took his tally to six wickets from four games and sat him at No. 9. Natarajan Bravo combined to push Rashid Khan and Tim Southee out of the top 10.

Edited by Samya Majumdar