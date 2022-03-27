IPL 2022: Predicting 3 batters who might score the most runs in the DC vs MI game 

After a rather one-sided start to IPL 2022, the caravan will move to the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai for Match 2 between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

While both teams have several power-hitters on their roster, a few big names will be unavailable for this fixture. Suryakumar Yadav, who joined the MI team on Saturday, will be under quarantine. Australian stars like David Warner and Mitchell Marsh will miss the first few games for DC due to national duty.

Both teams will be heading into this contest after having rebuilt their respective squads at the two-day mega auction. They will be looking forward to starting on a winning note.

The two rivals have played 30 IPL games against each other in the past, with MI winning on 16 of those occasions and DC on 14.

On that note, we take a shot at predicting 3 batters who are most likely to be among the runs when both sides lock horns.

Local lad Rohit Sharma will be eager to walk the talk for his side right from game one. Rohit, who had his last 500-run IPL season in 2013, will have the perfect opportunity to pile huge runs this season. The reason being that all the league games are scheduled to be played in Maharashtra.

Moreover, the MI skipper has a phenomenal record at the Brabourne Stadium. The 34-year-old averages 39.25 runs at an immaculate strike rate of around 172 in five T20 innings at this particular stadium.

Captain Rishabh Pant is likely to come out all guns blazing in DC’s very first match of IPL 2022. It is usually a bit hard to predict what Pant is going to do, given his flamboyant and high-risk approach. However, being the skipper of the side, he will act as a glue between the top order and the finishers while batting at No.4.

The Mumbai bowlers will be eager to get rid of the southpaw as soon as possible. Pant has the capability to produce match-defining performances in the middle and death overs. The keeper-batsman, who scored 419 runs in the last IPL season, will be eager to get off to a strong start this time around.

The '₹15.25 crore' price tag won't be easy to brush aside for Ishan Kishan when he steps onto the field against DC. However, he enjoys opening the batting alongside skipper Rohit Sharma.

Kishan has opened on 13 occasions in the IPL. The left-hander, in those games, has scored 555 runs at a brilliant average of 55.50 and a strike rate of 155.89. The swashbuckling opener might be amongst the runs on Sunday.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat