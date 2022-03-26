IPL 2022: Predicting 3 batters who might score the most runs in the PBKS vs RCB match

Batters from the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) have one thing in common — a penchant for big runs. When the two sides meet at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday (March 26), expect a run-fest.

Both teams boast of a formidable top order and that could make for a high-scoring encounter should these players hit the straps right from the first game.

While the likes of Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, and Dinesh Karthik will look to shoulder the load for Bangalore, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, and Liam Livingstone will look to be amongst the runs for Punjab.

On that note, we take a shot at predicting 3 batters who can be amongst the runs when both sides lock horns.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan will look to continue his rich IPL run

Here's a quick look at Shikhar Dhawan's numbers that outline his consistency in the IPL:

Season Runs Average SR IPL 2019 521 34.73 135.68 IPL 2020 618 44.14 144.73 IPL 2021 587 39.13 124.63

Dhawan's three consecutive 500+ run seasons show his consistency. His experience and ability to bat deeper while making ample use of the powerplay puts him in a prime position to be looked at as one of the batters scoring key runs.

#2 Faf du Plessis

RCB's new skipper Faf du Plessis will look to extend the purple patch he's hit last season in Chennai's title run. He stacked up 633 runs from 16 matches, including six fifties, the most in his IPL career so far. He was just two runs behind his former teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad in the race for the Orange Cap.

His career in the marquee tournament has seen him score 2935 runs from 100 innings at a strike rate of 131.09. Du Plessis will look to have a similar run with Bangalore.

#3 Virat Kohli may have a run-filled season for RCB

If MS Dhoni's half-century, his first 50 in two seasons, is any indication of a burden-free IPL, then expect a similar knock from Virat Kohli who will not don the skipper's cap for RCB in IPL 2022.

Kohli has been in a bit of a run drought himself. Is this the season that might see him break the shackles? We surely have a strong gut feel.

