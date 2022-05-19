IPL 2022: Predicting 3 batters who might score the most runs in the RCB vs GT fixture

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to go head-to-head in Match 67 of the ongoing IPL 2022. As per the , the encounter will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, May 19.

GT have had an almost perfect debut campaign, as they have already secured first place in the with 20 points from 13 games. RCB, on the other hand, have had a mixed season, winning seven and losing six. They are currently fifth in the table with 14 points in 13 outings.

While Gujarat will look to enter the playoffs on a winning note, Bangalore need a massive win to keep their playoff hopes alive. Even with a win, RCB's fate still doesn’t lie in their hands with other results affecting scenarios.

Ahead of the mid-week tussle, we take a shot at predicting the batters who will score the most runs in the encounter.

#3. Rajat Patidar (RCB)

One of the few silver linings for RCB this season is Rajat Patidar making the number three spot his own. The Madhya Pradesh batter has come up with useful contributions for his franchise and has somewhat settled their batting line-up.

Patidar, 28, has scored 163 runs in five games at an average of 32.6 and a strike rate of 133 this season. He was also amongst the runs when the two teams met earlier in the term, scoring his first fifty in the IPL - a 52 off 32 balls.

Since his inclusion, Wriddhiman Saha has been a revelation for GT at the top of the order. The veteran has provided his side with high-flying starts and has scored at a rate of 139 in the powerplay.

In just eight fixtures, Saha has amassed 281 runs at an average of above 40. Moreover, the wicket-keeper batter will also be high on confidence after his match-winning knock of 67* off 57 in the last game against Chennai. He remained unbeaten against the defending champions and took his side over the line.

Glenn Maxwell was the second retention pick for RCB ahead of the IPL 2022 season. However, much like Virat Kohli, the Australian hasn't had a joyful campaign.

Although he has been hitting the ball well recently, with multiple scores of 30+, that big innings is overdue and it might arrive in this crucial contest.

While he has always been a good player against pace, the 33-year old has commanded himself over spin as well. Among batters who have faced at least 50 balls against spin this season, Maxwell has the highest strike rate (200.00).

The Royal Challengers will hope that Maxwell is among the runs today as the side looks to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava