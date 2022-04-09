IPL 2022: Predicting 3 batters who might score most runs in the RCB vs MI game

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look forward to registering their third consecutive win in IPL 2022 when they lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MCA Stadium tonight. While RCB are in fifth spot with two wins from three matches, MI are ninth in the standings after failing to win their first three games.

The rivalry between the two franchises has always entertained IPL fans. Last year, RCB emerged victorious in both their matches against MI. Harshal Patel was the hero for Bangalore as he took a five-wicket haul in the first game and followed it up with a hat-trick in the reverse fixture in the UAE.

While the Mumbai Indians batters will aim to fare better against Patel, Royal Challengers Bangalore's batting unit will look to play Jasprit Bumrah's four overs smartly.

The MCA Stadium in Pune has equally assisted the batters and the bowlers in IPL 2022 so far. On that note, here are the three names who might play big knocks in tonight's crucial clash contest between MI and RCB.

#3 Glenn Maxwell (RCB)

Glenn Maxwell will make his IPL comeback in Pune tonight. He played a match-winning knock for the Royal Challengers Bangalore last year against the Mumbai Indians in Chennai.

Maxwell will probably replace Sherfane Rutherford in RCB's playing XI. Looking at his impressive performances in the IPL last year, it goes without saying that the Australian will be the player to watch out for in this contest.

But the star all-rounder has not played any matches in the last few weeks. He took a break from cricket to get married, and tonight will be his first T20 outing since February 2022. It will be interesting to see how Maxwell performs against the five-time IPL champions.

#2 Virat Kohli (RCB)

Virat Kohli has enjoyed batting against Mumbai Indians in the IPL. He has four half-centuries to his name against MI, with his highest score being 92*.

Kohli is yet to play a big knock in IPL 2022, but considering his performances in previous seasons, it would be a mistake to rule him out of the race for the top-scorers in tonight's match. For the record, Kohli scored a fifty in his last innings against MI.

#1 Rohit Sharma (MI)

Rohit Sharma has not scored a fifty in his 11 IPL innings

Rohit Sharma is one of the highest run-getters in IPL history, but in his last 11 innings in the competition, the Mumbai Indians captain has not registered a single half-century. He has also struggled in IPL 2022 so far.

However, fans should back Rohit to fire on all cylinders tonight as a batter of his calibre cannot stay out of form for long. A big knock from his bat is around the corner, and if he starts well, fans at the MCA Stadium could witness a special knock from the MI skipper.

Edited by Samya Majumdar