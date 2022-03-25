IPL 2022: Predicting 3 batters who will score the most runs in CSK vs KKR game

IPL 2022 is all set to commence on Saturday (March 26) with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) facing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mumbai. Both sides boast a new look following an IPL mega auction and will look to get off on a winning note.

That said, both sides have managed to retain a formidable core. Much of the focus will be on these players to showcase their skills justifying their retention, while the new recruits will be eager to prove a point.

Ahead of the key IPL 2022 inaugural clash, we take a shot at predicting three batters who might score the most runs in the match.

#1 Venkatesh Iyer might be off with a bang in IPL 2022

Venkatesh Iyer was one of the key players responsible for Kolkata's success in the second half of IPL 2021 in the UAE. His ability to get the side off to a breezy start and find the fence regularly makes him a prime candidate to get some valuable runs.

Also fueling the prediction is that he recently made his debut with the national side as well which will boost his confidence. His ability to accelerate gives him the much-needed boost to have a run-filled IPL 2022.

#2 Ruturaj Gaikwad

Another opener who can get off to a rollicking start with a touch of flamboyance is Ruturaj Gaikwad. He was one of the players whose 600+ runs was key in Chennai's IPL 2021 title run. He won the Orange Cap as well, scoring 635 runs last season.

IPL 2022 will now see one of the side's retentions eager to make a mark in this edition.

Gaikwad comes into the IPL on the back of a successful last season and a stellar Vijay Hazare Trophy. He scored 608 runs from five matches at an average of 150.75 and a strike rate of 112.92 in the latter tournament. The Maharashtra lad might be one of the batters to be amongst the runs.

#3 MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni recently freed himself of the captaincy of CSK, handing over the baton to Ravindra Jadeja. Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise if he puts his muscles to use with an explosive innings at the fag end of the innings.

In all probability, he might bat at No. 5. This will put the former talismanic skipper in a great position to get some runs under his belt in IPL 2022.

IPL 2021 saw Dhoni him hit an all-time low with the bat, scoring just 114 runs from 16 games — a run drought he'd like to set right.

Edited by Aditya Singh