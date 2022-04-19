IPL 2022: Predicting 3 bowlers who might pick up most wickets in today's LSG vs RCB fixture 

In what could be a fascinating game of cricket, debutants Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on the exciting Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 31 of the IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai today (April 19).

The Lucknow side contains various multi-faceted players and skipper KL Rahul has never faced any real challenges with his bowling unit. RCB, on the other hand, have seen some highs and lows so far. Nevertheless, there's no doubt that both sides have some match-winning bowling talent in their ranks and the onus will be on them to deliver today.

On that note, we take a stab at three bowlers who might pick up the most scalps in today's fixture.

Madhya Pradesh-born speedster Avesh Khan has been leading the charts with wickets for his new franchise this season. In six outings, he has picked up 11 wickets at an average of 17 and is also the third joint-highest wicket-taker this season.

Avesh has maintained his strong form since last year, bowling at hard lengths and a variation in change-up deliveries. Fresh from his impressive three for 30 against Mumbai Indians in the last game, the right-armer will once again aim to contribute for Lucknow.

After missing the initial games for RCB this season, Josh Hazlewood has bolstered their bowling strength with his advent.

Currently placed third in the ICC's T20I rankings for bowlers, Hazlewood is one of the best new ball pacers in all formats of the game. The 31-year-old has developed into a striking T20 bowler.

Since 2021, Hazlewood has garnered 46 wickets at an economy of 7.24 in 29 matches in T20s. He has even started IPL 2022 with a bang. In two games so far, the Australian has picked up four scalps at an average of 15 and an economy of 7.6.

Faf du Plessis will rely on Hazlewood to make full use of the bowling conditions at the DY Patil Stadium today.

Wanindu Hasaranga has been one of the standout overseas spinners in this IPL edition and has done well to pick up wickets at crucial junctures.

Interestingly, the Sri Lankan is one of the very few bowlers who have not gone wicketless in even a single outing this season. He has taken 11 wickets in six games so far this season.

With a lot of right-handers in the mix among LSG's batting core, Hasaranga will fancy his chances in his quest for the elusive Purple Cap.

