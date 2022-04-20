IPL 2022: Predicting 3 bowlers who could take the most wickets in the DC vs PBKS match

Both the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) have managed to pick up 29 wickets each in IPL 2022 so far. But Punjab have often struggled with the ball, a fact that Delhi will look to take advantage of when the two teams lock horns at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday (April 20).

Delhi have the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed in their ranks, both of whom have been amongst the wickets this season. Punjab, on the other hand, have conceded aplenty and are heavily dependent on South African speedster Kagiso Rabada.

Ahead of today's key game, we predict three bowlers who are likely to pick up the most wickets.

#1 Kuldeep Yadav - Delhi Capitals

Despite being expensive in Delhi's previous game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kuldeep Yadav bounced back to dismiss the dangerous Glenn Maxwell, who smoked 55 off 34 balls.

The leg-spinner, who has picked up 11 wickets so far in IPL 2022, will now look to weave a web around PBKS. Kuldeep's recalibrated and fearless approach makes him a prime contender to take the most wickets today.

#2 Kagiso Rabada - Punjab Kings

Barring Kagiso Rabada and Rahul Chahar, PBKS have been inconsistent on the bowling front in IPL 2022.

Rabada has been their go-to man with the ball, with the South African pacer picking up seven wickets at an economy rate of eight. His pace and subtle variations make it hard for the batters to hit boundaries at will in the final stages of the innings. And considering DC's wobbly middle order, Rabada should be able to add to his tally today.

#3 Rahul Chahar - Punjab Kings

Rahul Chahar has claimed nine wickets at an economy rate of 7.20 in six IPL 2022 games so far. The PBKS spinner has been effective in the middle overs and will relish the prospect of bowling to southpaws Rishabh Pant and David Warner.

Chahar's ability to deceive the batters with his flight and also slip in the odd one angling in makes him a dangerous bowler to deal with.

