IPL 2022: Predicting 3 bowlers who could take most wickets in the SRH vs LSG game 

After getting their IPL 2022 campaign off to a poor start, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to bounce back when they face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai today (April 4).

The KL Rahul-led side beat defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday. A good batting effort helped the newly-formed franchise chase down a mammoth total of 210 runs.

However, SRH and LSG conceded 210 runs against RR and CSK, respectively, in their previous fixtures. Nevertheless, both teams possess potent bowling units with a lot of options.

On that note, here's a look at three bowlers who could grab the most wickets in today's key clash between SRH and LSG.

While they are still awaiting Marcus Stoinis' arrival, LSG will be bolstered by the arrival of Jason Holder. Holder has completed his quarantine and is expected to slot into the playing XI right away.

The Caribbean all-rounder will add a lot of experience to a rather inexperienced LSG bowling lineup. The right-armer not only has the ability to bowl precise yorkers and bouncers, but he can also be equally effective with the new or old ball.

Moreover, the West Indian pacer has a knack of starting his IPL campaigns with a bang. In his opening games in IPL 2020 and IPL 2021, Holder bowled match-winning spells of 3/33 and 3/30, respectively. Hence, expect him to mark an impact against his former team today.

#2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar had a mixed outing in SRH's first game against RR. He thought he dismissed Jos Buttler early in the innings, but he overstepped to give the dangerous opener a lifeline.

Kumar, though, was the only SRH bowler to give away less than 7.5 runs per over despite the onslaught from the RR batters.

The UP-born pacer will be eager to trouble his home franchise openers by moving the ball both ways. Besides, his prowess to nail yorkers makes him a tough customer.

#1 Ravi Bishnoi (LSG)

After missing out on the game against Gujarat Titans, Ravi Bishnoi came into his own against CSK. He was the pick of the bowlers against the Yellow Army, giving away just six runs per over and scalping the two big wickets of Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu.

The 21-year old will be even more suited to bowl at the DY Patil Stadium, as it has assisted spinners the most (11 wickets at a strike rate of 20.7) among all four IPL venues this season.

Bishnoi wouldn't mind taking a leaf out of Yuzvendra Chahal's last outing against SRH. Chahal bamboozled them with three wickets.

Edited by Bhargav