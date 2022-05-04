IPL 2022: Predicting 3 bowlers who will take the most wickets in the RCB vs CSK match

For the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), a win on Wednesday (May 4) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) doesn't necessarily book a playoff spot. The same can be said for MS Dhoni and Co., for whom a last-ditch push might be too late to make the postseason.

Should we look away from the larger picture, the Southern derby, in general, has seen some thrilling encounters between the two powerhouses. RCB are yet to play like the electric side they look on paper, while Chennai have faltered quite a few times so far in the tournament.

On topic are the bowlers of both teams, and it's safe to say that neither of them have had extraordinary performances so far. Ahead of this key clash, we take a shot at predicting the bowlers with the most wickets.

#1 Maheesh Theekshana

The Sri Lanka tweaker was the wrecker-in-chief for CSK when they played RCB for the first time in IPL 2022. He was a vital cog in their 23-run win, ending with figures of 4/33. He has eight wickets from six matches so far this season.

Maheesh Theekshana's subtle variations and one-odd ripper helps set up the batters for dismissal and with Bangalore's batters yet to hit their straps, it shouldn't come as a surprise if he bowls in the powerplay and walks away with a couple of quick wickets to put his side ahead.

#2 RCB quick Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood has been one of the more consistent bowlers for RCB in IPL 2022 with ten wickets from six games. With the last two games at the venue aiding seamers, Hazlewood's impeccable test lengths could spell trouble for the best of batters.

Having played for CSK in the previous season, Hazlewood will also know a thing or two about dismissing Chennai's big guns. His economy of 7.64 is the best among Bangalore's bowlers so far in the tournament.

#3 Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel is yet to have a defining spell with the ball after last season's one-of-a-kind run. The Haryana all-rounder has been economical for RCB, but the wickets seem to have dried up.

Patel has 10 wickets from nine matches, and should he maange to nail his lengths and get his slower deliveries right, he could put CSK in a spot of bother. He was a sore absentee the last time the two teams locked horns, and his presence might just tilt the game in the Challengers' favor.

Edited by S Chowdhury