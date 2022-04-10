IPL 2022: Predicting 3 bowlers who will pick most wickets in RR vs LSG match

The 20th match in IPL 2022 pits the Rajasthan Royals (RR) up against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (April 10).

While the Royals enter the game on the back of a narrow defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the Super Giants find themselves in the midst of a three-game winning streak.

Both teams seem to have settled in on their combinations and have enough prowess across dimensions to make a splash. On a track that is expected to have a lot of runs in store, how the bowlers fare will go a long way in deciding the fate of this contest.

On that note, we try to predict the three highest wicket-takers in the IPL 2022 clash between RR and LSG.

#1 Trent Boult - RR's new ball weapon

Trent Boult is renowned for picking up wickets with the new ball and has had a decent start to his IPL 2022 campaign. Along with Prasidh Krishna, the Kiwi seamer has led the way for the Royals as their pace spearhead.

Come Sunday, Boult will be tasked with doing more of the same with a certain KL Rahul up against him. Given that the surface at the Wankhede Stadium is expected to have some grass, Boult could well get the new ball to shape into the right-handed Rahul under lights.

Boult will also be seen shepherding the Royals' death overs responsibility - a phase where inducing errors out of batters is quite common. Thus, expect the New Zealander to find himself among the wickets against LSG in Sunday's IPL clash.

#2 Jason Holder - LSG's bankable asset

As if the Super Giants' team balance for IPL 2022 wasn't good enough already, Jason Holder's arrival has bolstered it further. The West Indian announced himself with a three-wicket burst in the final over of LSG's successful defense of a target against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

While Holder couldn't add to that tally against the Delhi Capitals (DC), he did get the new ball to move around while executing his yorkers to perfection at the death. Given the phases at which he operates, there is every possibility that Holder could find himself among the wickets on Sunday against RR.

Holder will, mind you, be tasked with stopping the Jos Buttler juggernaut before it takes off. Also, his height will come in handy against the likes of Sanju Samson and Devdutt Padikkal. Clearly, there's every chance that Holder will end the contest against Rajasthan as one of the top wicket-takers.

#3 Ravichandran Ashwin - Could open the bowling

Ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin endured a tough outing against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) last week. His good friend Dinesh Karthik took him to the cleaners. Clearly, Sunday night presents a shot at redemption for the veteran spinner.

A favorable match-up could be the way to begin, with the left-handed Quinton de Kock opening the batting for LSG. Given how off-spin is used as a ploy to tie down the South African, Ashwin could be tasked with opening the bowling for the Royals on Sunday.

Ashwin has got the better of de Kock four times in the IPL and the match-up plays into his hands. There is a chance that another left-hander in the LSG ranks, Evin Lewis, could make way for all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.

However, given Stoinis' struggle to get going against spin and the presence of another left-hander in Krunal Pandya, it puts Ashwin in the mix again from the Royals' point of view.

Don't be surprised then, should Ravichandran Ashwin carve a redemption arc at the same venue where he was put to the sword a few days ago.

