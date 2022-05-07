IPL 2022: Predicting 3 bowlers who will take the most wickets in the SRH vs RCB match

The IPL 2022 action will continue tomorrow afternoon with a rematch of the 2016 season's summit clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The last time the two franchises met in an IPL match, the Orange Army skittled out the Royal Challengers for just 68 runs. Marco Jansen led SRH's charge with a triple strike in his first over while T Natarajan backed him up with a three-wicket haul.

The match showed the impact the bowlers can make if they fire in unison. Speaking of the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore, here are the three bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in the upcoming fixture.

#1 Sean Abbott

Sean Abbott bowled an expensive spell for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bangalore (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Sean Abbott made his debut for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous IPL 2022 fixture against the Delhi Capitals. Abbott has a lot of T20 experience under his belt, but he struggled to get going in his first match of the tournament. The Aussie speedster conceded 47 runs in his four overs, managing only a solitary wicket.

Since it was Abbott's first game in IPL 2022, the Sunrisers Hyderabad team management should back him. The Australian star has good numbers in the shortest format of the game. While he has not done well in the IPL before, he could have his career's best outing against his former franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.

For the record, Abbott has scalped 136 wickets in 108 T20 innings, with his best figures being 5/16. It should not be a surprise if he emerges as the most successful bowler tomorrow afternoon.

#2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled an impressive first over in the previous match against the Delhi Capitals. The right-arm pacer troubled Mandeep Singh with his swing, eventually dismissing him on the fifth ball. Kumar had figures of 1/1 after two overs in the game against DC.

While he proved to be expensive in the death overs, fans can expect him to put up a better showing in the slog overs of the match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Last year in the UAE, Kumar helped SRH win a close game against RCB by keeping his nerve in the final over. It will be interesting to see if he can power SRH to another win over RCB.

#3 Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel won the Man of the Match award in Royal Challengers Bangalore's last IPL 2022 fixture. The right-arm pacer scalped three crucial wickets for his franchise to ensure they beat the Chennai Super Kings.

Patel was the Purple Cap winner in the previous IPL season. Looking at his performance in the last game, he is likely to pick up more wickets against the Sunrisers Hyderabad tomorrow.

Apart from the three names mentioned on the list, Wanindu Hasaranga, who has been a top performer for RCB this season, will also be in the race to take the most wickets in the upcoming match between the two sides.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee