IPL 2022: Predicting the 3 highest run-scorers in the MI vs DC match

Match 69 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. It is a must-win game for the Capitals as a victory will take them through to the playoffs.

The two teams met each other earlier this season, with Delhi beating the five-time IPL champions handsomely by four wickets. It was the first game for both teams this year. DC banked a match-winning stand between Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel to chase down 178 runs with 10 balls to spare.

Needless to say, Delhi Capitals will come all guns blazing against a depleted Mumbai Indians side. Rohit Sharma and Co, on the other hand, will continue to experiment with the squad as they look to find the right combinations for next season.

On that note, we will try predicting the three top run-scorers in today's IPL 2022 clash.

After a below-par campaign last year, David Warner has been at his absolute best for the Capitals this year. The 35-year-old Aussie cricketer has consistently belted runs at the top order and has provided DC with good starts.

The southpaw has amassed 427 runs in 11 matches at a healthy average of 53.38, including five half-centuries. Warner was out for a golden duck in their last fixture against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and will be desperate to hit the strides in the last league game.

It will be a great match-up between Warner and MI's leading bowler Jasprit Bumrah. If the veteran opener can negate the Bumrah threat, Delhi will have an advantage. On a wicket that has assisted the batters, the New South Wales cricketer will enjoy a decent outing against Mumbai on Saturday.

#2 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has had a below-par campaign in the 15th season in the cash-rich league. He has scored only 266 runs in 13 matches at a paltry average of 20.46 without a single half-century. The MI captain will hope to finish the IPL 2022 campaign on a high against DC.

The 35-year-old knows these conditions, having played at the Wankhede since his childhood. Rohit looked in good rhythm against Sunrisers Hyderabad, scoring a quickfire 48 runs. He will hope to continue the momentum against the Capitals and lead his team from the front.

Rohit fancies his chances against the fast bowlers. With Delhi boasting a few pacers in their ranks, Rohit should get off to a flying start and once set, he can dismantle any bowling attack across the world.

Hailed as one of the most talented all-rounders in Australia, Mitchell Marsh really struggled to get going in the IPL and injuries didn't help his cause either. However, this season has been different and the Aussie all-rounder has looked in his mojo with the bat in DC's top-order.

After a couple of starts, Marsh finally got going against the Rajasthan Royals. He smashed 89 off just 62 deliveries to chase down 161 runs with nine balls to spare. In the next game against the Punjab Kings, Marsh's 63 propelled DC to 159 runs on a double-paced wicket. Mayank Agarwal and Co. managed only 142 runs, losing the game by 17 runs.

With momentum on his side, the all-rounder from Western Australia is expected to put another big score on the board against MI on Saturday. If he can negate the toe-crushing yorkers and slower deliveries from Jasprit Bumrah, Marsh should score his third consecutive fifty in IPL 2022.

