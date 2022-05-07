IPL 2022: Predicting the 3 highest wicket-takers in the PBKS vs RR match

The resurgent Punjab Kings will go up against the Rajasthan Royals in match No. 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The two sides will battle it out at the Wankhede Stadium in the second of the double-header games on Saturday, May 7.

The Punjab Kings are coming into this contest on the back of a thumping victory against table-toppers Gujarat Titans. The Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, will look to break out of their mini-slump and bounce back after consecutive defeats.

This is the first time these two sides will be going head-to-head this season. Over the years, the two sides have produced some memorable encounters. With two powerpacked batting units up against each other, the bowling unit that executes their plan better might clinch this contest.

On that note, let's take a look at three bowlers who could be the highest wicket-takers in the match.

#1 Kagiso Rabada

The Punjab Kings will be delighted with the fact that they were able to acquire Kagiso Rabada's services at the 2022 IPL auction. The South African has been firing on all cylinders this season and has been a wicket-taking machine for his new side.

In nine matches so far, Rabada has taken a staggering 17 wickets with an economy rate of 8.27. He has taken eight of those wickets in his last two matches. On a Wankhede surface that usually has something on offer for the fast bowlers, the Protea could be amongst the wickets once more.

#2 Yuzvendra Chahal - Currently highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022

Yuzvendra Chahal seems to have found his best form once again. He is the current leading wicket-taker in IPL 2022 with 19 wickets to his name at an economy rate of just 7.27 this season. He has been Sanju Samson's go-to bowler in the middle overs, providing key breakthroughs at regular intervals.

However, the leg-spinner has taken just one wicket in his last three matches. Hence, the leg-spinner will be eager to bounce back after a bit of a lull. With pitches expected to get slower as the season progresses, the leg-spinner's numbers might only get better from this stage.

#3 Arshdeep Singh

It was at this ground last season that Arshdeep Singh held his nerve against Sanju Samson to clinch a high-scoring thriller for the Punjab Kings. The pacer has only grown in confidence and stature since then, even earning a retention with his franchise this season.

Arshdeep has the best economy rate for a bowler in the death overs (5.56) this IPL season. His immense growth has been a huge plus for his side but the lack of wickets is still a bit of a worry for the 23-year-old. The left-arm seamer will look to address that as the season progresses and add to his tally of four wickets.

