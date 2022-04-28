IPL 2022: Predicting 3 top run-scorers in the PBKS vs LSG match

IPL 2022 is entering a stage where the scramble to make the top-four is well and truly underway. Punjab Kings (PBKS) will look to get a move on at this crucial point.

However, they will need to get past the competitive Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) outfit, who are currently fourth in the points table. While they seem to be content with the way their batters are doing at the moment, the same can't be said about PBKS.

Despite the big names, PBKS has blown hot and cold this season when it comes to performing with the willow. Their batters will hopefully find form when they square off against LSG at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday (April 29).

Ahead of the clash, here are our predictions on which batters might score the most runs.

#1 KL Rahul

As he did in the previous couple of editions, KL Rahul has led with the bat, this time for LSG. The skipper has notched up two centuries and a fifty so far in IPL 2022 and it wouldn't come as a surprise if he gets off to another breezy start.

Rahul has racked up 368 runs from eight matches at an average of 61.33 and a strike rate of 147.79. His ability to accelerate and play anchor at the same time gives him a chance to score the most runs against his former franchise.

#2 PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal

The Punjab skipper is in a run drought in IPL 2022. He will hope to turn things around in a match that will help the side make the much-needed move to the top.

While Agarwal has gotten off to a quick start that included a half-century, he has often been dismissed in his bid to counter-attack. The Karnataka batter has managed just 136 runs from seven games.

#3 Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone has been crucial for PBKS in the middle order and is the second-leading run-scorer for the side behind Shikhar Dhawan (302). His last five innings included two half-centuries and two single-digit scores.

The Englishman has done a chunk of the scoring for the Kings and much will depend on how he paces his innings against a rather formidable LSG bowling unit. He has amassed 245 runs in this year's competition so far at an incredible strike rate of 187.02.

His penchant for long innings' makes him one of the candidates to pile up runs against KL Rahul & Co.

