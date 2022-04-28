IPL 2022: Predicting 3 wicket-takers from the PBKS vs LSG match

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head into their maiden IPL 2022 clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday as a well-oiled unit. They are also in a prime position to solidify their position in the IPL 2022 points table.

LSG also has a rather consistent bowling unit when compared to the Kings. This is evident in the 49 wickets they have collectively picked up in comparison to Punjab's 37.

Ahead of the much-awaited clash between the two teams at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday (April 29), we attempt to predict the bowlers who will be on point in the upcoming fixture.

#3 Rahul Chahar

PBKS tweaker Rahul Chahar has been among the wickets in IPL 2022. The leggie is the leading wicket-taker for the side, with 10 wickets from eight games at an average of 22.40 and an economy rate of 7.49.

Chahar has been skipper Mayank Agarwal's go-to man in the mid-overs and the spinner has almost always responded with a breakthrough. With their game against LSG one that will propel them into the top 4, Chahar will be expected to contribute against LSG.

#2 Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi has been economical with the ball for LSG but the spinner is yet to have an impactful performance with the ball. With just six wickets from eight games, the leg-spinner will be eager to add to his tally against the Punjab Kings.

With PBKS's middle-order predominantly filled with hard-hitting batters, Bishnoi has a real chance of inducing them into playing false shots and benefitting from it.

#1 Jason Holder

The seamer will be key to stopping the Punjab batters who have proven to be unstoppable once they hit their stride.

The likes of Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, and Bhanuka Rajapaksa come into the game with massive strike rates. The onus will be on Jason Holder to stem the steady flow of runs. Holder has already picked up nine wickets from six games and has an economy rate of 8.70.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar