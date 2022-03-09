IPL 2022: Predicting 5 bowlers who can bag a hat-trick this season

A total of 20 hat-tricks have been taken in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Amit Mishra has as many as three to his name and Yuvraj Singh is the only other bowler to have multiple hat-tricks. The 2009 season saw four hat-tricks being claimed but the frequency of the feat has gone down in recent years, with only three over the last three IPL editions.

Here are five bowlers who could take a hat-trick in IPL 2022. Unsurprisingly, this list is dominated by death bowlers.

#5 Dwayne Bravo (CSK)

West Indies v Bangladesh - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Despite being well past his prime, Dwayne Bravo remains a canny T20 operator. Using his slower balls and smarts, the West Indian has continued to be MS Dhoni's trusted death bowler at the Chennai Super Kings.

In IPL 2022 as well, Bravo will be the Super Kings' frontline death bowler. Although the Men in Yellow have backups in Chris Jordan and Dwaine Pretorius, the 38-year-old is bound to send down several overs at the death. He could not only become the leading wicket-taker in IPL history but also claim his first hat-trick of the prestigious T20 league.

#4 Jasprit Bumrah (MI)

India v Namibia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Any list that features death bowlers will be incomplete without Jasprit Bumrah. The Mumbai Indians speedster will be without Jofra Archer in IPL 2022, as a result of which he will be the franchise's sole trusted death bowler.

Opposition batters might look to play out Bumrah, but that won't always be possible in tight contests. The Indian spearhead could easily clean up a few batters consecutively this year.

#3 Rashid Khan (GT)

Rashid Khan in action during the BBL - Heat v Strikers

The only spinner on this list, Rashid Khan is capable of picking up a wicket with literally every ball he balls. Still virtually unreadable, the leg-spinner guarantees four economical overs in every game apart from a bagful of wickets over the season.

The Gujarat Titans could use Rashid in a role that brings out his wicket-taking ability, similar to how he is utilized in other franchise leagues and in international cricket. It would be imprudent to bet against the Afghan maestro picking up a hat-trick in IPL 2022.

#2 Kagiso Rabada (PBKS)

New Zealand v South Africa - 2nd Test: Day 5

Someone who has always been in contention for the Purple Cap, Kagiso Rabada has been slightly expensive in T20 cricket recently. However, the South African remains an out-and-out wicket-taker who can run through opposition lineups at the death.

Playing for the Punjab Kings alongside canny operators like Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh, Rabada could easily collect a healthy haul of wickets in IPL 2022. A hat-trick wouldn't be out of the question, either.

#1 Harshal Patel (RCB)

India v New Zealand - T20 International

The only player to claim a hat-trick in IPL 2021, Harshal Patel dismissed Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Rahul Chahar in a quality display of fast bowling against the Mumbai Indians. The Royal Challengers Bangalore quick also ran away with the Purple Cap award, scalping wickets at the death in virtually every game.

The franchise has chosen to retain their faith in Harshal by snapping him up on a highly improved contract. As their premier death bowler, the 31-year-old is bound to be among the wickets again. He may even become the first pacer to record multiple hat-tricks in the IPL.

Edited by Sai Krishna

