IPL 2022: Predicting the bowlers who will have most wickets in the DC vs MI fixture 

Two of the most in-form IPL franchises in recent years, Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI), are set to play their inaugural IPL 2022 game against each other. The contest will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. The game will also be the first day-game of the season and will kick off at 3:30 PM IST.

Both franchises lost some key players at the mega auction. However, both sides have brought new faces to their rosters and will hope to start the season on a bright note.

The Brabourne wicket is expected to assist the bowlers in the early stages. Initially, the pacers might be able to gain some swing. A stat that might excite the pacers is that 75% of the wickets at this venue, in the IPL, have been picked up by the pacers.

On that note, we take a shot at predicting three bowlers who might take the most wickets in the game.

Arguably the league's best bowler for some years now, Jasprit Bumrah will be spearheading MI's bowling attack this season. He has been the franchise's leading wicket taker in each of the last three seasons.

With his toe-crushing yorkers and bumping bouncers, the right-armer has the ability to change the course of the game whenever required.

The 28-year-old has vast experience of playing on Mumbai pitches and has great stats against DC. In his last five outings against the Delhi-based franchise, Bumrah has picked up nine wickets while operating at an economy rate of around six runs per over.

#2 Shardul Thakur

Local lad Shardul Thakur will play in the red and blue Delhi Capitals jersey against the Mumbai-based franchise. The former Chennai Super Kings all-rounder was picked up by DC for a mammoth ₹10.75 crore at the mega auction in February.

A brave-hearted bowler with a knack for breaking partnerships, Thakur finds himself among the wickets. This, despite the fact that he may leak some runs occasionally.

Thakur looked in excellent touch during the practice sessions and will be aiming to have a debut to remember for DC.

#3 Tymal Mills

Five-time champions MI roped in Tymal Mills to fill the void left by Trent Boult in the starting XI. Born in Yorkshire, Mills is a T20 specialist who possesses great variations in his repertoire. He can even clock up speeds of above 145 kmph before deceiving the opposition batters with slower deliveries.

The rejuvenated left-armer, alongside Jasprit Bumrah, could well give Mumbai this IPL's best death-overs attack. And wickets are likely to follow your way if you bowl in the last four overs.

