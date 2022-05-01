IPL 2022: Predicting the 3 top run-scorers in the SRH v CSK match

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face off at the MCA Stadium in Pune tonight. The 46th game of IPL 2022 happens to be the reverse fixture between the two sides.

Earlier this season, SRH trumped CSK rather convincingly by an eight-wicket margin in Navi Mumbai. Abhishek Sharma top-scored with a flamboyant 75 off 50 deliveries, helping the Sunrisers chase down 155 without a fuss.

While SRH has relied on their bowling unit to deliver the goods, the likes of Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram have looked in good touch with the bat. As for CSK, not only does their season hang in the balance but their batters have also blown more cold than hot right through the campaign.

With the pitches starting to wear out, how the batters fare will go a long way in dictating which way tonight's game sways. On that note, we try predicting the three highest run-scorers in the game between SRH and the Super Kings.

#1 Ruturaj Gaikwad - CSK's make-or-break player

Ruturaj Gaikwad had a stellar 2021 season, winning the Orange Cap and steering CSK to their fourth title. Things haven't gone according to plan this time around, with the opener struggling for form.

His only half-century did come in Pune against the Gujarat Titans (GT), and considering it's his home ground, you would want to back him to step up again. A big one could well be around the corner, considering that Gaikwad spent sufficient time in the middle during the last game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

While Gaikwad will have to contend with the movement of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Marco Jansen, the fact that he's playing on home turf should add a spring to his step. Don't be surprised, then, should the Maharashtra opener start peaking hereon - something that the Super Kings desperately need him to do.

#2 Rahul Tripathi - SRH's consistent bank

In a tournament where most No. 3 batters have found the going tough, Rahul Tripathi has stood tall - again! Averaging 45.60 at a massive strike rate of 174.04, Tripathi has been as consistent as ever, despite switching from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to SRH.

The MCA Stadium happens to be Tripathi's home ground too, and he boasts of a fine record against CSK. Having put their bowlers to the sword earlier this season as well, he will be chomping at the bit to leave his mark yet again tonight.

CSK's bowling unit has been under the pump this season. Should they allow Tripathi an inch, he will do everything within his control to convert it into a mile and drive the initiative for SRH. After all, very few are as versatile and assured against both pace and spin while maintaining a fine tempo as Rahul Tripathi.

#3 Ambati Rayudu

After a slow start to his IPL 2022 campaign, Ambati Rayudu has come into his own in the last few games for CSK. On a difficult surface at the Wankhede Stadium, it was his barnstorming 39-ball 78 that put Chennai on the cusp of an improbable win, despite having trudged off the field in the very first over of the game with an injured left hand.

Rayudu will be up against a favorable opponent tonight in SRH, given he averages 45 at a decent strike rate of 130.12. In fact, his only IPL hundred came at this very venue against the Sunrisers in 2018.

The likes of Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube have tapered off after a good start to their campaign. With that in mind, Chennai could fancy pushing Rayudu up to No. 3 in a bid to give them a good platform. Should that transpire, expect the ageless right-hander to get amongst the runs once again tonight.

