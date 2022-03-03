IPL 2022: Punjab Kings Predicted XI, strengths and weaknesses

Punjab Kings have been the perennial under-achievers in the IPL. The last time they qualified for the playoffs was in 2014 under George Bailey when they were still the Kings XI Punjab. The name has been changed but their performances have remained under-par, to say the least.

They have tried everything - from changing captains, often midway through the season, to revamping the whole squad and rebranding their image - but nothing seems to alter the outcome.

Last season, they finished sixth on the table with 12 points under now Lucknow captain KL Rahul. Once again, they have built a decent enough, competitive squad with a good mix of Indian and overseas talent.

They retained just two players in Mayank Agarwal (₹12 crores), who will lead the side, and Arshdeep Singh (₹4 crores) before the auction. Rahul was released by the franchise even after being their highest run-getter for four consecutive years and leading the side over the last two seasons.

The Kings had the biggest purse going into the auction and paid big bucks for the services of Liam Livingstone (₹11.5 crores), Shikar Dhawan (₹8.25 crores), Kagiso Rabada (₹9.25 crores), and Shahrukh Khan (₹9 crores).

Punjab's problem in the last two years under Rahul was losing games from winning positions when put under pressure. They have tried to address that issue by buying Shahrukh and Odean Smith (₹6 crores) who will assume the finisher's role.

The Kings did really well to persuade Arshdeep to stay with them, especially after seeing the demand for Indian fast bowlers at the auction.

Punjab Kings in IPL 2022: biggest assets

Shikhar Dhawan (Getty Images)

The team's major strength will be the top-four of Agarwal, Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow and Livingstone. Among them is a wicketkeeper and a part-time bowler who can deliver two overs in every game, which is a good luxury to have. The batting at the death is also in good hands with Shahrukh and Smith.

Punjab Kings in IPL 2022: weak links

Fast-bowling could be a cause for concern if Arshdeep or Harpreet Brar don't have a good season. Both bowlers are relatively inexperienced and Rabada hasn't set the world alight in limited-overs cricket over the past year.

Punjab Kings in IPL 2022: probable composition

In Dhawan and Agarwal, the Punjab Kings has a destructive opening partnership. While Agarwal will provide fast starts in the powerplay, Dhawan will look to carry his bat, a role that Rahul played for them brilliantly over the last two years.

Bairstow will have to settle for the No.3 slot, although he is an opener by trade, or Agarwal can move down a spot to let the Englishman come in as the opener. Livingstone, one of the hardest hitters, could come in at No.4 to provide solidity. He can also bowl both off- and leg-spin, which is an added bonus but his record in the IPL hasn't been great.

The No. 5 spot could be a problem for the franchise if fast-bowling all-rounder Raj Bawa doesn't come through and their only other option is Rishi Dhawan. The finisher's role is in good hands with Shahrukh and Smith.

Shahrukh Khan (PC: IPLT20.com)

Rahul Chahar will be the lone specialist spinner in the side while the fast bowling department will be led by Rabada. Left-arm pacers Arshdeep and Harpreet, who had a breakthrough season last year, round off the side.

PREDICTED PLAYING XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Liam Livingstone, Raj Bawa/Rishi Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar

Best buy: Arshdeep Singh (₹4 crores)

Arshdeep Singh (PC: IPLT20.com)

Although they technically didn't have to buy him, retaining Arshdeep has been a major coup for the Punjab management. He has taken 27 wickets in 20 games over the last two seasons, including a five-wicket haul. They saved a lot of money by retaining him as he would have fetched a lot more in the auction.

Risky buy: Liam Livingstone (₹11.5 crores)

Liam Livingstone (Getty Images)

This decision had more to do with the price than his skillset. Livingstone made his debut in the IPL in 2019 and played four games, scoring just 71 runs while his overall record isn't great either, with 113 runs from nine games at an average of 14.12. Although he has been good for England in limited-overs cricket, ₹11.5 crores for an unproven player in the IPL is a huge gamble.

On paper, the Punjab Kings look like they have a great chance of making it to the playoffs but we've said before, and they have flattered to deceive time and again.

Edited by Steffi

