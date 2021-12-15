IPL 2022: Ranking Mumbai Indians player retentions

Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard will don the Mumbai Indians colors again in IPL 2022. It is safe to say that this is the core team that the side will continue with for at least a couple of years.

The secret to success behind Mumbai's five-time IPL championship wins has a lot to do with their roster assembly and scouting local and international talent ahead of the high-octane tournament.

Although the tussle was between Ishan Kishan and Surya, Mumbai would have opted for the latter purely due to the skillset and the consistency he brings to the table.

The right-hand top-order bat has evolved his game, both in Indian colors and in the IPL, making him the retained player in the end.

Ahead of IPL 2022, we take a shot at rating MI's retentions and outline what they need to do during the auction.

Mumbai Indians get 9/10 for their retentions ahead of IPL 2022 Auction

All of their retentions are matchwinners on their day. Each player is capable of taking the attack to the opposition and that makes them a dangerous squad to deal with in the first place.

They may have fallen short in the money category, tying with the Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders with INR 48 crore remaining, but all these sides have made some wise choices and have retained four players.

Retaining Rohit and Bumrah shouldn't come as a surprise. Their batting and bowling attacks will be built around the duo, with Pollard and Yadav serving as the secondary attacking options.

With this, Mumbai get a 9/10 for their tactical moves made during retention ahead of IPL 2022.

IPL 2022 auction challenges:

(i) Find a suitable opening partner for Rohit Sharma

(ii) Build a formidable pace attack around Bumrah

(iii) Beef up their middle-order with a player of Hardik Pandya's caliber

Edited by Arjun Panchadar