IPL 2022: Ranking PBKS player retentions

One of the teams to head into the auction with a complete overhaul ahead of IPL 2022 are the Punjab Kings (PBKS) with just two retentions — Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh.

Punjab failed to make the playoffs for the second time in as many years and with KL Rahul being one of their players heading into the IPL 2022 auction pool, the side will have their hands full in trying to build a maiden title-winning roster around Agarwal and Singh.

The former was one of the most successful players for Punjab in IPL 2021, racking up 442 runs this season. He bettered his 2020 IPL record by 18 runs. He was retained for ₹12 crores after joining the side in 2018 for just ₹1 crore. This comes as a massive hike for the swashbuckling opener.

Arshdeep was one of their quicks who showed promise and was rewarded with a slot for the foreseeable future. He bagged 18 wickets from 12 games in IPL 2021 and that was enough for the management to know he was their key bowler going forward.

Punjab Kings get 6/10 for their retentions ahead of IPL 2022 Auction

They may have money to spare, but Punjab has always been one of those sides that have had a hit-and-miss deal of sorts when it comes to expensive players. With Rahul, their highest-paid player, now out, the onus is on building a team with one dependable big name (think Ben Stokes or perhaps Josh Hazlewood) who can help the side finish off crunch games.

Although Agarwal has been on the IPL circuit for quite some time now, being captain would mean having an extra responsibility to shoulder. He could also use the presence of a senior player's presence in the side and that will be another challenge for the Kings.

In perhaps letting go of Aiden Markram and Nicolas Pooran, the franchise may have missed a beat ahead of IPL 2022.

PBKS' IPL 2022 challenges:

(i) Find an attacking opener

(ii) Rebuild the entire middle order

(iii) Reconstruct the bowling department from scratch

