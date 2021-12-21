IPL 2022: Ranking SRH's player retentions

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are one of those franchises that had a forgettable IPL 2021. In IPL 2022, they will look to make a comeback and make their shot at the title.

David Warner is no longer part of their ranks. Hence, the side will have their work cut out when it comes to rebuilding the roster during the IPL 2022 auction.

Hyderabad retained a known name in Kane Williamson, with two relatively surprise picks in Umran Malik and Abdul Samad. There has been an ample amount of criticism from fans for not retaining Warner. But the franchise seems to have looked beyond the southpaw and will look to construct a squad around these three players.

Sunrisers Hyderabad get a 5/10 for their player retentions ahead of IPL 2022

Minus five for the franchise for perhaps letting go of their prize assets. Irrespective of their differences, SRH now find themselves without one of their core players.

However, they do deserve full marks for retaining two lesser-known players and placing full faith in the youngsters. Samad was their promising finisher, racking up 111 runs from 12 games in IPL 2021 and will look to increase the number in IPL 2022.

Williamson will be their skipper for the foreseeable future and for good reason. The 31-year-old has played 62 games in the IPL, scoring 1885 runs at an average of 40.11. He has 17 fifties to show for with a strike rate of 131.27.

Malik was drafted in as a short-term replacement for left-arm pacer T. Natarajan in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. This was after the latter was diagnosed with COVID-19. Malik grabbed everyone's attention by clocking in excess of 150 km/h in all three matches he played.

IPL 2022 challenges for SunRisers Hyderabad

(i) Invest in two solid opening batters with a reliable back-up opener.

(ii) Reconstruct the middle-order that was their weak point

(iii) Find a suitable replacement for Rashid Khan

Also Read Article Continues below

(iv) Build a seam department around Malik

Edited by Aditya Singh