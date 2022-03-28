"RCB didn’t ask me whether I wanted to be retained" - Yuzvendra Chahal reveals what Mike Hesson told him prior to IPL 2022 auction

Team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal recently opened up about parting ways with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the ongoing 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). The 31-year-old revealed that he did not receive any retention offer from the franchise ahead of last month's mega auction.

In his conversation with TOI, Chahal disclosed that Mike Hesson, RCB's director of cricket, had called him prior to the auction to notify him that they were planning on retaining three players. He further claimed that no monetary discussions took place between him and the franchise.

Chahal, who represented the Bangalore side for eight years in the cash-rich league, claimed that Hesson had assured him that RCB would aim to re-sign him at the auction.

He said:

"I am emotionally attached to RCB. I never thought I would play for some other team. People and fans on social media are still asking me ‘why did you ask for this much money?’. The reality is that Mike Hesson (RCB Director of Cricket) called me and said ‘Listen Yuzi, there are three retentions’ (Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj).

"They didn’t ask me whether I wanted to be retained or tell me if they wanted to retain me. They just talked about the three retentions and I was told that – ‘we will go for you in the auction’. Neither was I asked about money nor did I get any offer of retention. But I will always be loyal to my Bangalore fans. I love them so much, no matter what."

It is worth mentioning that the Rajasthan Royals (RR) ultimately acquired the crafty leg-spinner's services for ₹6.50 crore. However, much to the surprise of fans, Bangalore did not place a single bid for Yuzvendra Chahal at the event.

"The way I bowled and performed for RCB, I will do the same for RR as well" - Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal added that he is looking to come up with impactful performances for his new franchise in IPL 2022. He suggested that it is only the jersey that will change and that he will continue to play in the same fashion that he did when he was with RCB.

He added:

"Obviously. The jersey will be different, but the Yuzi will be the same. You will see the same kind of wicket-taking performances and celebrations from me. It’s a new journey for me and I am very excited about it. Everything will be the same, only the jersey will change. The way I bowled and performed for RCB, I will do the same for RR as well. Nothing is going to change. RR showed faith in me at the auction."

The Sanju Samson-led RR will open their IPL 2022 campaign on Tuesday, March 29 at the MCA Stadium in Pune with their clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

