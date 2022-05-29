IPL 2022 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) review: A season of positives

The IPL title continues to remain elusive for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). They entered the 2022 season with perhaps one of the most balanced sides in the tournament. Even though Virat Kohli was out of form ahead of the tournament, they were one of the favorites heading into the IPL 2022 playoffs.

They received a massive boost in the league stage from the Mumbai Indians (MI) who quashed the Delhi Capitals’ (DC) playoff hopes. Bangalore then managed to pull off a thriller against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Eliminator 1. However, they lost to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and finished their season in third place.

However, this has perhaps been one of the best sides the franchise has built since the departure of the talismanic Chris Gayle and an exciting AB de Villiers. The latter played his last season in 2021, and RCB were tasked with filling a massive void but did have their middle-order stepping up admirably.

The think-tank made some smart buys in the IPL 2022 Auction. Roped in for ₹10.75 crores, Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga was RCB's bank-breaker at the IPL 2022 auction. For a player who was roped in as a replacement last season, the think-tank went all out, fending off the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

The Sri Lankan tweaker didn't disappoint. At the time of writing, he was the leading wicket-taker in this edition with 26 wickets from 16 matches, with Rajasthan's Yuzvendra Chahal trailing with 25 scalps to his name.

The addition of Harshal Patel further bolstered their bowling. The likes of Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, and David Willey played their parts in the side's journey.

With their season done, we attempt to dissect their season and look at the positives and areas of concern in this review.

Positives of RCB in IPL 2022

#1 An astute skipper in Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis as the new skipper meant RCB were looking to do things differently. They wanted a more astute and strategic leader who would also have the biggest voice in the dressing room. They found one in the form of the former South African skipper.

And it paid off for most part as well. His strategies were out there to watch. The fact that it worked means the side will be in safe hands as long as the veteran player leads the team for a couple more seasons.

#2 They made the playoffs with little or no help from Virat Kohli or 'KGF'

Virat Kohli last had a 300-run IPL season in 2017 with the subsequent seasons yielding 450+ runs. However, IPL 2022 was forgettable for the flamboyant RCB batter. He made just 341 runs from 16 matches at an average of 22.73 and a strike rate of 115.99 (his lowest since 2012).

With just two half-centuries to show, both coming against the Gujarat Titans (GT), Kohli had a rather forgettable tournament. However, the lack of runs from his willow meant the likes of Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed and Dinesh Karthik had to chip in, and they did.

This comes as a major silver lining and shows that the side's idea of grooming talented youngsters has paid off.

The trio of Kohli, Glenn (Maxwell) and Faf (du Plessis) gained popularity with the hit blockbuster 'KGF: Chapter 2' that was released weeks before the IPL. Unsurprisingly, the three were called 'KGF' owing to the matchwinners that they are.

It wasn't exactly a run-fest from either of these players as they blew hot and cold throughout the tournament. However, key performances from the middle-order meant that they had help.

#3 A reliable finisher in Dinesh Karthik

Reactions on social media after RCB acquired Dinesh Karthik and then went on to call him their designated finisher were mixed at best. However, it was a season to remember as the veteran Tamil Nadu gloveman finished games off in style for the Challengers.

The effort didn't go unnoticed as he was an automatic inclusion in India's T20I squad against South Africa in June. He finished the season with 330 runs from 16 matches at an average of 55.00 and a strike rate of 183.33.

It was a blend of experience and tough preseason toil that saw Karthik reap dividends. He dismantled the bowling of almost every franchise when he walked out to bat. The runs came in quick and electric fashion.

#4 A stable middle order

Bangalore were heavily dependent on AB de Villiers to deliver each time the likes of Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell fell. However, the new and retained acquisitions delivered in crunch situations for RCB.

Rajat Patidar and Shahbaz Ahmed could be this season's success stories for the side. Karthik's resurgence and the discovery of attacking batters is good news for the side heading into next season. This includes the likes of Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai and Mahipal Lomror.

#5 A balanced bowling outfit

Barring Mohammed Siraj, the rest of the bowling unit was Bangalore's biggest strength. While Hazlewood and Harshal Patel delivered as seamers, Hasaranga and Maxwell sent down a few overs as spinners with ample success.

The bowling unit has taken 90 wickets collectively for the second time in a row (They picked 92 in IPL 2021). This shows the depth and quality of bowlers the side has.

#6 Solid bench strength

Glenn Maxwell and Josh Hazlewood were in quarantine and served Cricket Australia's notice of players being available after a specific date at the start. Hence, the onus was on Sherfane Rutherford and Willey to fill in, and they did so by winning a couple of games for the side.

The bench comprised of some experienced and exciting names in Karn Sharma, Sid Kaul, and Finn Allen. They showed promise, making RCB one of the few franchises with solid bench strength.

What are the areas of improvement for RCB next season?

#1 Mohammed Siraj and Virat Kohli's form

The biggest guns in the RCB fold, Kohli and Mohammed Siraj, had forgettable seasons. They were crucial for the side considering they were retained ahead of the mega auction. They will be keen to put on a more improved performance heading into IPL 2023.

#2 Age of Faf du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik might play a role

Faf du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik will be 38 and 37 respectively when they pad up for RCB next season. Age doesn't seem to be a concern for the two star athletes for now. However, it remains to be seen how they can stave off injury concerns considering the massive influencers they are for the side.

What are your thoughts on RCB's IPL 2022 campaign?

Edited by Aditya Singh