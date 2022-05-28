"The first six overs felt like Test cricket" - RCB skipper Faf du Plessis reflects on defeat in IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 vs RR

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis stated that batting in the powerplay against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) during IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 was highly challenging due to the awkward bounce and some movement. He equated the phase to batting during the first session of a Test match.

Rajasthan invited Bangalore to bat after winning the toss and restricted them to 157 for 8. RCB lost Virat Kohli cheaply for 7 and could not get too much momentum into the innings after that. They managed to end the powerplay at 46 for 1 but failed to build on it. In the end, the target proved too little for RR as Jos Buttler muscled his fourth ton of the season.

Speaking after the seven-wicket defeat, Du Plessis admitted that batting first in the knockout match was not ideal considering the tough conditions. He said:

“When we walked off the field we felt we were a bit short. It was pretty challenging, those first 3-4 overs with the new ball, quite a bit of movement. But I thought we got through it nicely to get to six overs. Then, we couldn’t get the momentum we would have liked. Felt like 180 was a par score on that pitch. Credit to them.”

The South African batter added about the team’s batting in the powerplay.

“The first six overs certainly felt like Test cricket - that first session when the ball is nipping around and has good carry. It was more the bounce really. It seemed to ease off in the second innings.”

Du Plessis, himself, could not get going and was dismissed for 25 off 27. Rajat Patidar top-scored with 58 off 42 to provide some respectability to Bangalore’s total.

“We have had some incredible performances” - Faf du Plessis on positives for RCB

Although they failed to reach the IPL 2022 final, the RCB skipper was reasonably pleased with the team’s performance in his maiden season as captain of the franchise. Asked to reflect on the positives from the campaign, he said:

“It has been a great season for RCB. We have had some incredible performances. Purple Cap (Wanindu Hasaranga), he’s been consistent right through. Harshal (Patel) has been amazing, DK (Dinesh Karthik) - all the guys who have been picked for India righty deserve it. I stand proud of the team even though we were not at our best tonight (Friday). We came up against a very strong Rajasthan Royals side.”

Speaking about the young Indian contingent in the franchise, he concluded:

“There is some really nice young talent in our squad, and with a three-year plan, that's what you try and maximize. Rajat, ever since he has come in, he’s just looked at home on the big stage. There are so many Indian talents. You can almost pick three Indian teams after every IPL.”

On a personal note, Du Plessis ended IPL 2022 with 468 runs in 16 matches at an average of 31.20 and a strike rate of 127.52.

