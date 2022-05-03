IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK: 3 player battles to watch out for

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) started off their IPL 2022 campaign well compared to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). In fact, they're still in a better position compared to the men in yellow.

With 10 points from five games, they will feel they are better placed to win a game, only that they haven't won their last three.

A similar outcome at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Wednesday (May 4) will put their playoff aspirations in danger.

The same can be said for Chennai, who, with six points from nine games, will have to win all their remaining games to stay in contention for their playoff spot. A win for either team will just help make their bid for the next round that much easier.

Player matchups will undoubtedly play a crucial role in the end result between the two sides.

Both RCB and CSK have had veteran players who know exactly what to do in these scenarios and ahead of the much-awaited mid-week blockbuster, we take a look at the player battles to watch out for.

#1 Ravindra Jadeja vs Glenn Maxwell

Despite smashing a boundary against the tweaker, Glenn Maxwell's timber was eventually rattled by Ravindra Jadeja in the previous RCB-CSK contest this season.

Their duel in the middle overs will be crucial considering Jadeja has dismissed Maxwell seven out of the 13 times they have squared off in the IPL.

Maxwell is yet to find his mojo in its entirety. Despite his breezy start in the previous game against Chennai, the Aussie was dismissed just as he looked to ease in.

He has 157 runs from seven matches, while Jadeja, with just five wickets so far, will look to get a move on.

#2 Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Josh Hazlewood

Ruturaj Gaikwad broke his severe run drought this season with a scintillating 99 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in CSK's previous game. Another masterful innings against RCB will be just what the Super Kings will hope for.

However, he has to negate the swing and bounce of former CSK man Josh Hazlewood. The Aussie seamer has been in good form with his new franchise, having grabbed 10 wickets from six games.

Hazlewood dismantling the CSK top order may tilt the result in Bangalore's favor.

#3 RCB talisman Virat Kohli vs Maheesh Theekshana

Virat Kohli may have scored his maiden fifty in IPL 2022, but the RCB talisman's slow-paced innings was seen as one of the reasons for their loss to the Gujarat Titans (GT). The good news: He may have hit his stride.

Mahesh Theekshana was effective with the ball for Chennai in their last game against RCB, prizing out openers Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat. He later returned to dismiss Suyash Prabhudessai and Shahbaz Ahmed to end with figures of 4/33.

With Kohli now opening the innings, MS Dhoni might just be tempted to throw the ball to the Sri Lankan spinner and see if he can get rid of the new opening combo again.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar