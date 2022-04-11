IPL 2022: CSK vs RCB: 3 players who can be surprise heroes 

Tuesday's clash in IPL 2022 will see Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.

Both teams have had contrasting fortunes so far in the 15th edition of the cash-rich league. The Royal Challengers have won three out of their four games. Meanwhile, the defending champions are yet to open their account in IPL 2022, losing all four matches. They will look to open their account against their southern rivals.

The clash of the titans has provided many youngsters with a platform to make a name for themselves over the years. It will be no different tomorrow. Many young cricketers will be eyeing this stage to build a reputation.

On that note, take a look at three cricketers who could be surprise heroes when CSK play RCB on April 12.

#3. Akash Deep

The 25-year-old Bengal pacer is trusted with huge responsibilities and he is slowly standing tall to the expectations. RCB management preferred Akash Deep ahead of the experienced Siddharth Kaul, a move that has paid dividends so far.

Although he was a tad bit expensive to start the campaign but returned to his element in the last game. He picked up three wickets in their three-wicket win against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

He bowled the first three overs exceptionally well in their four-wicket win against the Rajasthan Royals as well. However, Deep was taken to the cleaners after a poor no-ball call that hurt his rhythm.

The right-arm pacer bounced back in style, returning with figures of 1/20 against the Mumbai Indians. The Mumbai batters found it difficult to attack Deep as he bowled tight a line and length at a consistent pace.

He could be Bangalore's trump card against CSK, who will be desperate to bounce back after four defeats on the trot.

#2. Maheesh Theekshana

The young mystery spinner from Sri Lanka, Maheesh Theekshana made his IPL debut during CSK's last IPL fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He had an average outing, going on 31 runs in his four overs as Hyderabad derailed CSK.

Coming from the school of mystery spinners, he made his international debut last year and has been impressive since then. The 21-year-old spinner had a good campaign in the T20 World Cup last year. He picked up eight wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 5.48.

Theekshana will hope to work his magic against top side Royal Challengers Bangalore and establish his T20 credentials.

#3. Shahbaz Ahmed

The young Bengal all-rounder has been a revelation for RCB in the lower order. Known for his calm and composed nature, Shabaz Ahmed can according to the situation. He is also more than handy with his left-arm spin and a gun fielder.

Shahbaz has already played a couple of crucial knocks this season. Chasing 170 runs against the Rajasthan Royals, the Bangalore franchise struggled at 87/5 with all batters back in the hut. Dinesh Karthik was the last hope for RCB, who joined Shahbaz in the middle.

While many ruled RCB out of the game, Ahmed felt at ease as he has guided Bengal to many victories from these situations. Although Karthik hogged the entire limelight with 23-ball 44, Ahmed played an equally important hand, scoring 45 off 26 balls.

The 27-year-old will hope to continue the momentum against CSK. A good performance against the defending champions could put Shahbaz in the mix for the national probables.

