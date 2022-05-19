IPL 2022, RCB vs GT: Wankhede Stadium pitch history, stats

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will play their final league match of IPL 2022 against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, May 19.

RCB are currently in a do-or-die situation. If they lose against GT tonight, their tournament will be all but over. To finish in the top four of the points table, the Bangalore-based franchise not only need to win the match but hope that the Delhi Capitals lose to the Mumbai Indians as well.

Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, are confirmed to finish No. 1 in the points table irrespective of the result against RCB.

Ahead of the big game tonight, here's a look at some vital numbers you need to know from previous matches played at the Wankhede Stadium.

Wankhede Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 101.

Matches won by teams batting first: 48.

Matches won by teams batting second: 53.

Matches Tied: 0.

Highest team score: 235/1 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians, 2015.

Lowest team score: 67 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Mumbai Indians, 2008.

Highest individual score: 133* - AB de Villiers (RCB) vs. Mumbai Indians, 2015.

Best bowling figures: 5/18 - Harbhajan Singh (MI) vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2011.

Average 1st innings score: 170.

Wankhede Stadium last match

In the previous game on this ground, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated the Mumbai Indians (MI) by three runs. SRH scored 193/6 in the first innings, riding on a fantastic half-century from Rahul Tripathi.

Chasing 194 to win, Mumbai Indians lost the game despite some impressive performances from Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma and Tim David. A total of 13 wickets fell in the match between SRH and MI, with spin bowlers bagging one of them. The batters smashed 19 sixes across the 40 overs of the contest.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee