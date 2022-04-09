IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: MCA Stadium pitch history, stats

Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns with five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the MCA Stadium in Pune tonight. Both teams have got off to contrasting starts in IPL 2022.

While RCB are in the upper half of the standings with two wins from three matches, MI are yet to open their account. Mumbai have lost all of their three encounters in the new season. Rohit Sharma's men will be keen to snap their winless streak tonight in Pune.

Before the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium plays host to the big game between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous matches played on this ground.

MCA Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 41

Matches won by teams batting first: 20

Matches won by teams batting second: 21

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 211/4 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Delhi Capitals, 2018

Lowest team score: 73 - Punjab Kings vs. Rising Pune Supergiant, 2017

Highest individual score: 106 - Shane Watson (CSK) vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2018

Highest successful run chase: 196/7 - Gujarat Lions vs. Rising Pune Supergiant, 2016

Average 1st innings score: 161

MCA Stadium Last Match

In the previous game at the MCA Stadium, the Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Mumbai Indians by five wickets. An extraordinary knock from Pat Cummins helped KKR win the match with four overs to spare. Cummins scored 56 runs off just 15 deliveries to guide Kolkata home.

Batters from the two teams smashed 20 sixes in 36 overs of the match between MI and KKR. A total of nine wickets fell in the match, with spin bowlers accounting for three of them. Fans should expect an equal contest between bat and ball when RCB battle MI tonight in Pune.

