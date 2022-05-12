×
IPL 2022, RCB vs PBKS: Brabourne Stadium pitch history, stats

Can the Punjab Kings keep themselves alive in the race to the IPL 2022 playoffs? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified May 12, 2022 07:30 PM IST
Preview

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will play their 12th match of IPL 2022 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday, May 13.

The Mohali-based franchise has registered five wins in 11 matches so far. If Punjab win their remaining three league matches, they will have a higher chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

On the other hand, the Royal Challengers Bangalore have earned 14 points from 12 matches. They will qualify for the playoffs if they manage to win their last two league games.

With this being an important encounter for both franchises, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous matches hosted by Brabourne Stadium.

Brabourne Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 17

Matches won by teams batting first: 9

Matches won by teams batting second: 8

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 217/5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2022

Lowest team score: 68 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs SunRisers Hyderabad, 2022

Highest successful run chase: 211/4 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, 2022

Average 1st innings score: 188

Brabourne Stadium last match

In the last match at this venue, the Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated the Gujarat Titans (GT) by five runs. MI posted a total of 177/6 on the board after receiving an invitation to bat first. In reply, GT finished with 172/5 in 20 overs, despite being 106/0 at the end of 12 overs.

11 wickets fell in the match between GT and MI, with spinners accounting for four of them. 14 sixes were smacked across the two innings of that game.

Fans should expect an equal contest between the bat and the ball when the Royal Challengers Bangalore battle the Punjab Kings on Friday evening.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
