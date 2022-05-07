"Narine, Russell have back pain carrying finished KKR!"- Furious fans call for sacking of KKR management after horror show against LSG in IPL 2022

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)'s inconsistent batting just hit a new low against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2022 on Saturday, May 7. They were bundled out for 101 in the second innings, falling 75 runs short of the target.
There was no momentum whatsoever in the Knight Riders' chase as they kept on losing wickets in clusters. Although Andre Russell (45 off 19) showed some fight with some belligerent hitting, his wicket was the final nail in Kolkata's coffin.
Such a disastrous loss has put KKR almost out of the race to the playoffs and they probably only have themselves to blame. They are eighth in the table with eight points, four points below fourth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Fans on Twitter were furious to see their team perform so horribly. They believe the questionable decision-making at the mega auction played a huge factor in this debacle.
Some also trolled Kolkata for joining the likes of Mumbai and Chennai firmly at the bottom of the table. Here are some of the reactions:
Mohsin, Avesh & Holder too much for KKR batters to handle
A target of 177 still looked just par and the KKR bowlers, apart from that disastrous over from Shivam Mavi, did a decent job. But the LSG bowlers performed even better right from the get go.
Young Mohsin Khan once again impressed everyone. He was miserly in the powerplay and also picked up the opening wicket of Baba Indrajith. Aaron Finch got a decent start but failed to convert once again.
Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana were expected to then do the bulk of the scoring. But both experienced batters struggled to even time the ball and returned to the shed without reaching the two-figure mark.
Last game's hero Rinku Singh also departed. Once again, as has been the case this season, Kolkata expected Andre Russell to dish out a miraculous knock. The hard-hitting all-rounder began in sensational fashion and completely dominated Jason Holder.
But Russell's wicket proved to be the match-defining moment as Kolkata crumbled easily. Avesh Khan was the Player of the Match for his sensational figures of 3/19. It was a collective effort which once again proved why Lucknow arguably has the best bowling attack in the league.
With this massive win, LSG have gone to the top of the table leaping above the Gujarat Titans. They are enjoying a fantastic first season under the mentorship of former KKR captain Gautam Gambhir.
