"Narine, Russell have back pain carrying finished KKR!"- Furious fans call for sacking of KKR management after horror show against LSG in IPL 2022

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)'s inconsistent batting just hit a new low against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2022 on Saturday, May 7. They were bundled out for 101 in the second innings, falling 75 runs short of the target.

There was no momentum whatsoever in the Knight Riders' chase as they kept on losing wickets in clusters. Although Andre Russell (45 off 19) showed some fight with some belligerent hitting, his wicket was the final nail in Kolkata's coffin.

Such a disastrous loss has put KKR almost out of the race to the playoffs and they probably only have themselves to blame. They are eighth in the table with eight points, four points below fourth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Fans on Twitter were furious to see their team perform so horribly. They believe the questionable decision-making at the mega auction played a huge factor in this debacle.

Some also trolled Kolkata for joining the likes of Mumbai and Chennai firmly at the bottom of the table. Here are some of the reactions:

Srini @softsignalout , unbelievable man . Have they outsourced their SM handle to someone in Philipines or what. KolkataKnightRiders @KKRiders



#KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2022 #GalaxyOfKnights Sunil joins the party!!!! 🥳🥳 Sunil joins the party!!!! 🥳🥳#KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2022 #GalaxyOfKnights Imagine the plight of KKR fans, unbelievable man . Have they outsourced their SM handle to someone in Philipines or what. twitter.com/KKRiders/statu… Imagine the plight of KKR fans 😆😆😂, unbelievable man . Have they outsourced their SM handle to someone in Philipines or what. twitter.com/KKRiders/statu…

Akash Kumar Jha @Akashkumarjha14



You can't have someone whose short ball weakness is so apparent playing in your team in Australia of all places.



#IPL2022 Yeah as much as Shreyas has taken his opportunities (in subcontinent) provided,I am not convinced that he can be in the T20 World Cup squad in Australia.You can't have someone whose short ball weakness is so apparent playing in your team in Australia of all places. Yeah as much as Shreyas has taken his opportunities (in subcontinent) provided,I am not convinced that he can be in the T20 World Cup squad in Australia.You can't have someone whose short ball weakness is so apparent playing in your team in Australia of all places.#IPL2022

Sagar @sagarcasm The great reunion outside the play offs The great reunion outside the play offs https://t.co/0sG8nIlAc0

Bhawana @bhawnakohli5 And KKR had to win against RR🤦🏽‍♀️. And KKR had to win against RR🤦🏽‍♀️.

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Come to think of it, playing most of the matches in Sharjah the in the UAE leg of last IPL has probably hurt KKR in the long run. It had an impact on their retentions, and the think tank remained the same as well. Come to think of it, playing most of the matches in Sharjah the in the UAE leg of last IPL has probably hurt KKR in the long run. It had an impact on their retentions, and the think tank remained the same as well.

Static_357 @Static_a357 Batting

Russell & Narine: 67/2 off 31

Rest of KKR: 34/8 off 56



Bowling

Russell & Narine: 3/42 (7.0)

Rest of KKR: 4/134 (13.0) BattingRussell & Narine: 67/2 off 31Rest of KKR: 34/8 off 56BowlingRussell & Narine: 3/42 (7.0)Rest of KKR: 4/134 (13.0)

Cricketjeevi @wildcardgyan Andre Russell deserved a better team than post-Gambhir KKR TBH.



Season after season they build squads where Russell has to do the impossible match after match to even keep them competitive. Andre Russell deserved a better team than post-Gambhir KKR TBH. Season after season they build squads where Russell has to do the impossible match after match to even keep them competitive.

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill



And that's Ajinkya Rahane. What a sad squad construction. Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill This is least favourable venue for KKR to play LSG and with Umesh out injured, it became even more unfavourable.



This pitch has pace & bounce, and while LSG have 3 bowlers who can bowl 140+, KKR don't have one. And the pitch doesn't even grip a lot either. Plus short boundaries, This is least favourable venue for KKR to play LSG and with Umesh out injured, it became even more unfavourable.This pitch has pace & bounce, and while LSG have 3 bowlers who can bowl 140+, KKR don't have one. And the pitch doesn't even grip a lot either. Plus short boundaries, As funny & hilarious as it may sound, KKR's best bet to play the LSG pace bowling is on the bench.And that's Ajinkya Rahane. What a sad squad construction. twitter.com/gurkiratsgill/… As funny & hilarious as it may sound, KKR's best bet to play the LSG pace bowling is on the bench.And that's Ajinkya Rahane. What a sad squad construction. twitter.com/gurkiratsgill/…

ANKIT @VintageSRKian

#KKRvsLSG I hope Narine & Russell are okay . Reports say they have a serious back pain from carrying finished club kkr all season.. I hope Narine & Russell are okay . Reports say they have a serious back pain from carrying finished club kkr all season..#KKRvsLSG https://t.co/4MKJJSVWHL

Silly Point @FarziCricketer #IPL MI, CSK, and now KKR. This bottom bros group is waiting for their friend RCB desperately. MI, CSK, and now KKR. This bottom bros group is waiting for their friend RCB desperately. ❤ #IPL

Pratik @Prat1k_ Alex Hales is just a soft target for KKR's mess. He went unsold in 1st round & was brought in KKR as a last minute pick for base price



KKR management didn't prioritise buying a pace basher in top 4. Didn't even bid for proven IPL openers like Warner & Bairstow Alex Hales is just a soft target for KKR's mess. He went unsold in 1st round & was brought in KKR as a last minute pick for base priceKKR management didn't prioritise buying a pace basher in top 4. Didn't even bid for proven IPL openers like Warner & Bairstow

Akash Kumar Jha @Akashkumarjha14



Not the Venky they have already gotten rid of but the one who sits at the auction table.



#IPL2022 KKR need to get rid of Venky.Not the Venky they have already gotten rid of but the one who sits at the auction table. KKR need to get rid of Venky.Not the Venky they have already gotten rid of but the one who sits at the auction table.#IPL2022

Pushkar @musafir_hu_yar Morgan watching KKR be like Morgan watching KKR be like https://t.co/03vwUJwQ3x

Mazakiya ShortLeg @MShortleg Are KKR the most susceptible team against shorter delivery? Eerily similar to their GT game where at least 3 batters were dismissed by short balls. Are KKR the most susceptible team against shorter delivery? Eerily similar to their GT game where at least 3 batters were dismissed by short balls.

Sagar @sagarcasm Gautam Gambhir after defeating KKR Gautam Gambhir after defeating KKR https://t.co/kCbwUyYAor

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill The last dismissal has just summed up everything about KKR. Everything starting from the auctions, to their playing XIs, tactics, execution has just been too chaotic to make any sense of. The last dismissal has just summed up everything about KKR. Everything starting from the auctions, to their playing XIs, tactics, execution has just been too chaotic to make any sense of.

Sai @akakrcb6 If we combine RCB openers and KKR top 4 make a batting lineup match that will be over in 5 overs itself. If we combine RCB openers and KKR top 4 make a batting lineup match that will be over in 5 overs itself.

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan It is astonishing to see how many KKR batters getting out of short ball. It is astonishing to see how many KKR batters getting out of short ball.

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS LSG were favourites and they played like it. KKR well, you can always change the man in the next game. LSG were favourites and they played like it. KKR well, you can always change the man in the next game.

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Thinking how Sunil Narine's terrific bowling economy this season would have been praised day and night if KKR were in top four. #IPL Thinking how Sunil Narine's terrific bowling economy this season would have been praised day and night if KKR were in top four. #IPL

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire Every KKR game should be just a super over against Russell. He bats, he bowls and whoever wins, wins. Every KKR game should be just a super over against Russell. He bats, he bowls and whoever wins, wins.

Samarth #KKR💜 @bccinl @KKRiders I speak for every KKR fan when I say Shreyas Iyer has ruined our beautiful franchise. We were finalists last season with massive improvements until we bought Iyer, Now we are out of the tournament.Thank you for ruining my franchise Shreyas Iyer @KKRiders I speak for every KKR fan when I say Shreyas Iyer has ruined our beautiful franchise. We were finalists last season with massive improvements until we bought Iyer, Now we are out of the tournament.Thank you for ruining my franchise Shreyas Iyer😔

Sohom ᱬ ᴷᴷᴿ @AwaaraHoon Andre Russell and Sunil Narine - KKR has two of the greatest T20 players.



But instead of giving them proper support, they are asked to carry the team in batting and bowling almost every time. We didn't even build a decent squad this time around, really feel bad for both of them! Andre Russell and Sunil Narine - KKR has two of the greatest T20 players.But instead of giving them proper support, they are asked to carry the team in batting and bowling almost every time. We didn't even build a decent squad this time around, really feel bad for both of them! https://t.co/2o8sb5AoVG

IPL 2022 @iplthebest KKR getting absolutely bullied by pace and bounce, but these two batsmen Shreyas and Nitish have issues against that anyway and they were up against some very tall hit the deck bowlers here. KKR getting absolutely bullied by pace and bounce, but these two batsmen Shreyas and Nitish have issues against that anyway and they were up against some very tall hit the deck bowlers here.

AnshuSRK @anshu_biswas2

#KKRvsLSG CSK & MI welcoming KKR at Airport CSK & MI welcoming KKR at Airport #KKRvsLSG https://t.co/8yqfidelio

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Mccullum has stopped noting down match points seeing KKR play. #IPL Mccullum has stopped noting down match points seeing KKR play. #IPL

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire Just came home from watching Multiverse of Madness and KKR are batting like they've booked night show tickets for the whole team. Just came home from watching Multiverse of Madness and KKR are batting like they've booked night show tickets for the whole team.

ITSAYUSH PATNAIK @SRKSGLASSES

HaiTaiyaar #KKR Can win the Ipl TROPHY if Russell Bats 20 overs and Narine bowls 20 overs. #KKR HaiTaiyaar #KKR Can win the Ipl TROPHY if Russell Bats 20 overs and Narine bowls 20 overs.#KKRHaiTaiyaar

Guñ @Best_captain_



#IPL2022 At last all comes down to Russell & Narine only.... They never try to reduce the load and carryjob of them in the auction... What a failure of KKR management At last all comes down to Russell & Narine only.... They never try to reduce the load and carryjob of them in the auction... What a failure of KKR management 👏#IPL2022 https://t.co/zbZ94o5pg7

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Each and every move of KKR during the auctions was sillier than the previous one. They didn't buy a top 4 batter who could do well against pace, didn't buy a death bowler and didn't buy a proven WK batter. Each and every move of KKR during the auctions was sillier than the previous one. They didn't buy a top 4 batter who could do well against pace, didn't buy a death bowler and didn't buy a proven WK batter.

ShaCasm  @MehdiShadan Playoffs to MI Csk and KKR Playoffs to MI Csk and KKR https://t.co/1T02HIBZyr

Equality 7-2521 @equality7__2521 KKR should build a statue of Russell outside the Eden Gardens and give 50% shares in the franchise for agreeing to play for them again and again and again KKR should build a statue of Russell outside the Eden Gardens and give 50% shares in the franchise for agreeing to play for them again and again and again

Aditya @Adityakrsaha People are reacting as if KKR became a bad team suddenly post-auction in 2022. It was the same for the last 2-3 years.



Just because they reached IPL Final last year on the back of those performances in UAE people forget how bad this support staff and management have been. People are reacting as if KKR became a bad team suddenly post-auction in 2022. It was the same for the last 2-3 years.Just because they reached IPL Final last year on the back of those performances in UAE people forget how bad this support staff and management have been.

ComeOn Cricket 🏏🇮🇳 @ComeOnCricket



#IPL2022 This is the first time when KKR has been bowled-out THRICE in an IPL season. This is the first time when KKR has been bowled-out THRICE in an IPL season.#IPL2022

gautam @itzgautamm Group pic of KKR management Group pic of KKR management https://t.co/VaHBy8RfLZ

gautam @itzgautamm KKR hasn't been the same team since this guy left them in 2017 KKR hasn't been the same team since this guy left them in 2017 https://t.co/93o5BrThxE

Udit @udit_buch Mukesh owns Mumbai, similarly, Khan(s) owning KKR today. Literally. Mukesh owns Mumbai, similarly, Khan(s) owning KKR today. Literally.

Rohit sahu @whokumarrohit #KKRvsLSG

KKR in point table after today match

,

,

Le KKR fans:- KKR in point table after today matchLe KKR fans:- #KKRvsLSG KKR in point table after today match ,,Le KKR fans:- https://t.co/qKvrVINLvo

Mohsin, Avesh & Holder too much for KKR batters to handle

A target of 177 still looked just par and the KKR bowlers, apart from that disastrous over from Shivam Mavi, did a decent job. But the LSG bowlers performed even better right from the get go.

Young Mohsin Khan once again impressed everyone. He was miserly in the powerplay and also picked up the opening wicket of Baba Indrajith. Aaron Finch got a decent start but failed to convert once again.

Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana were expected to then do the bulk of the scoring. But both experienced batters struggled to even time the ball and returned to the shed without reaching the two-figure mark.

Last game's hero Rinku Singh also departed. Once again, as has been the case this season, Kolkata expected Andre Russell to dish out a miraculous knock. The hard-hitting all-rounder began in sensational fashion and completely dominated Jason Holder.

But Russell's wicket proved to be the match-defining moment as Kolkata crumbled easily. Avesh Khan was the Player of the Match for his sensational figures of 3/19. It was a collective effort which once again proved why Lucknow arguably has the best bowling attack in the league.

With this massive win, LSG have gone to the top of the table leaping above the Gujarat Titans. They are enjoying a fantastic first season under the mentorship of former KKR captain Gautam Gambhir.

