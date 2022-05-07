×
"Narine, Russell have back pain carrying finished KKR!"- Furious fans call for sacking of KKR management after horror show against LSG in IPL 2022

Kolkata dished out a horrible batting display against LSG. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
visit
Modified May 07, 2022 11:58 PM IST
News

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)'s inconsistent batting just hit a new low against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2022 on Saturday, May 7. They were bundled out for 101 in the second innings, falling 75 runs short of the target.

There was no momentum whatsoever in the Knight Riders' chase as they kept on losing wickets in clusters. Although Andre Russell (45 off 19) showed some fight with some belligerent hitting, his wicket was the final nail in Kolkata's coffin.

Such a disastrous loss has put KKR almost out of the race to the playoffs and they probably only have themselves to blame. They are eighth in the table with eight points, four points below fourth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Fans on Twitter were furious to see their team perform so horribly. They believe the questionable decision-making at the mega auction played a huge factor in this debacle.

Some also trolled Kolkata for joining the likes of Mumbai and Chennai firmly at the bottom of the table. Here are some of the reactions:

Imagine the plight of KKR fans 😆😆😂, unbelievable man . Have they outsourced their SM handle to someone in Philipines or what. twitter.com/KKRiders/statu…
Yeah as much as Shreyas has taken his opportunities (in subcontinent) provided,I am not convinced that he can be in the T20 World Cup squad in Australia.You can't have someone whose short ball weakness is so apparent playing in your team in Australia of all places.#IPL2022
The great reunion outside the play offs https://t.co/0sG8nIlAc0
And KKR had to win against RR🤦🏽‍♀️.
Me to KKR in #IPL2022: https://t.co/MhsVZO7JwT
MI and CSK fans to KKR fans 😜 #LSGvKKR #IPL2022 https://t.co/8Xdro1g5Ss
Come to think of it, playing most of the matches in Sharjah the in the UAE leg of last IPL has probably hurt KKR in the long run. It had an impact on their retentions, and the think tank remained the same as well.
BattingRussell & Narine: 67/2 off 31Rest of KKR: 34/8 off 56BowlingRussell & Narine: 3/42 (7.0)Rest of KKR: 4/134 (13.0)
Andre Russell deserved a better team than post-Gambhir KKR TBH. Season after season they build squads where Russell has to do the impossible match after match to even keep them competitive.
As funny & hilarious as it may sound, KKR's best bet to play the LSG pace bowling is on the bench.And that's Ajinkya Rahane. What a sad squad construction. twitter.com/gurkiratsgill/…
I hope Narine & Russell are okay . Reports say they have a serious back pain from carrying finished club kkr all season..#KKRvsLSG https://t.co/4MKJJSVWHL
MI, CSK, and now KKR. This bottom bros group is waiting for their friend RCB desperately. ❤ #IPL
Alex Hales is just a soft target for KKR's mess. He went unsold in 1st round & was brought in KKR as a last minute pick for base priceKKR management didn't prioritise buying a pace basher in top 4. Didn't even bid for proven IPL openers like Warner & Bairstow
KKR need to get rid of Venky.Not the Venky they have already gotten rid of but the one who sits at the auction table.#IPL2022
Morgan watching KKR be like https://t.co/03vwUJwQ3x
Are KKR the most susceptible team against shorter delivery? Eerily similar to their GT game where at least 3 batters were dismissed by short balls.
Gautam Gambhir after defeating KKR https://t.co/kCbwUyYAor
The last dismissal has just summed up everything about KKR. Everything starting from the auctions, to their playing XIs, tactics, execution has just been too chaotic to make any sense of.
If we combine RCB openers and KKR top 4 make a batting lineup match that will be over in 5 overs itself.
It is astonishing to see how many KKR batters getting out of short ball.
LSG were favourites and they played like it. KKR well, you can always change the man in the next game.
KKR players in one frame https://t.co/Nyi8QWS4nR
Thinking how Sunil Narine's terrific bowling economy this season would have been praised day and night if KKR were in top four. #IPL
Every KKR game should be just a super over against Russell. He bats, he bowls and whoever wins, wins.
@KKRiders I speak for every KKR fan when I say Shreyas Iyer has ruined our beautiful franchise. We were finalists last season with massive improvements until we bought Iyer, Now we are out of the tournament.Thank you for ruining my franchise Shreyas Iyer😔
Andre Russell and Sunil Narine - KKR has two of the greatest T20 players.But instead of giving them proper support, they are asked to carry the team in batting and bowling almost every time. We didn't even build a decent squad this time around, really feel bad for both of them! https://t.co/2o8sb5AoVG
KKR getting absolutely bullied by pace and bounce, but these two batsmen Shreyas and Nitish have issues against that anyway and they were up against some very tall hit the deck bowlers here.
CSK & MI welcoming KKR at Airport #KKRvsLSG https://t.co/8yqfidelio
KKR's batting this season 😷 https://t.co/IHHDNnNQv5
Mccullum has stopped noting down match points seeing KKR play. #IPL
Just came home from watching Multiverse of Madness and KKR are batting like they've booked night show tickets for the whole team.
#KKR Can win the Ipl TROPHY if Russell Bats 20 overs and Narine bowls 20 overs.#KKRHaiTaiyaar
At last all comes down to Russell & Narine only.... They never try to reduce the load and carryjob of them in the auction... What a failure of KKR management 👏#IPL2022 https://t.co/zbZ94o5pg7
#KKR is busy on another line , please wait or call again next year😴KKR KABHI NAHI THA TAYAR😂#KKRvsLSG
MI & CSK to KKR, "Humko join karlo."😂😂#IPL2022 #LSGvKKR https://t.co/Ly84GOlVqb
Each and every move of KKR during the auctions was sillier than the previous one. They didn't buy a top 4 batter who could do well against pace, didn't buy a death bowler and didn't buy a proven WK batter.
Mi and CSK meeting KKR at airport:#KKRvsLSG #KKR https://t.co/4FXc5bV5bW
Playoffs to MI Csk and KKR https://t.co/1T02HIBZyr
KKR should build a statue of Russell outside the Eden Gardens and give 50% shares in the franchise for agreeing to play for them again and again and again
People are reacting as if KKR became a bad team suddenly post-auction in 2022. It was the same for the last 2-3 years.Just because they reached IPL Final last year on the back of those performances in UAE people forget how bad this support staff and management have been.
This is the first time when KKR has been bowled-out THRICE in an IPL season.#IPL2022
#KKRvsLSGKKR, CSK & MI Fans be like : https://t.co/Lo0WryTjot
Group pic of KKR management https://t.co/VaHBy8RfLZ
@KKRiders Gambhir seeing the condition of KKR, which he left with 2 trophies https://t.co/2M9ysiBLnU
KKR hasn't been the same team since this guy left them in 2017 https://t.co/93o5BrThxE
Mukesh owns Mumbai, similarly, Khan(s) owning KKR today. Literally.
Me on KKR match days: https://t.co/d4FUFULHis
#KKRvsLSG KKR in point table after today match ,,Le KKR fans:- https://t.co/qKvrVINLvo

Mohsin, Avesh & Holder too much for KKR batters to handle

A target of 177 still looked just par and the KKR bowlers, apart from that disastrous over from Shivam Mavi, did a decent job. But the LSG bowlers performed even better right from the get go.

Young Mohsin Khan once again impressed everyone. He was miserly in the powerplay and also picked up the opening wicket of Baba Indrajith. Aaron Finch got a decent start but failed to convert once again.

Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana were expected to then do the bulk of the scoring. But both experienced batters struggled to even time the ball and returned to the shed without reaching the two-figure mark.

Last game's hero Rinku Singh also departed. Once again, as has been the case this season, Kolkata expected Andre Russell to dish out a miraculous knock. The hard-hitting all-rounder began in sensational fashion and completely dominated Jason Holder.

But Russell's wicket proved to be the match-defining moment as Kolkata crumbled easily. Avesh Khan was the Player of the Match for his sensational figures of 3/19. It was a collective effort which once again proved why Lucknow arguably has the best bowling attack in the league.

With this massive win, LSG have gone to the top of the table leaping above the Gujarat Titans. They are enjoying a fantastic first season under the mentorship of former KKR captain Gautam Gambhir.

Edited by Aditya Singh
