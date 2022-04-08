"He is getting a chance after a long time" - Rishabh Pant on Kuldeep Yadav's resurgence in IPL 2022

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant has attributed Kuldeep Yadav’s resurgence in IPL 2022 to his hard work over the last year while also battling injury. He added that the left-arm spinner was not getting a chance earlier to prove his worth and asserted that the DC management are backing him as much as they can.

27-year-old Kuldeep has had an impressive IPL 2022 so far, having claimed six wickets in three games. On Thursday, he picked up a couple of crucial scalps against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), even though Delhi went down in the game by six wickets.

Asked what has changed for Kuldeep since he joined the new franchise, Pant explained at the post-match conference:

“I think he has been working hard since last one year. He was out with an injury. Also, he was not getting chances. This is the first time he is getting a chance after a long time. We are trying to back him as much as possible. We are giving him confidence so that he can bowl with his own bowling style. He is trying to capitalize on the same and I think he is doing well.”

Kuldeep claimed 3 for 18 in DC’s win over the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their first match. He has looked in good rhythm in subsequent matches as well.

“We felt it would be better to give Kuldeep that over” - Rishabh Pant on spinner completing Nortje’s over

The LSG vs DC clash marked the comeback of Delhi pacer Anrich Nortje. However, it was a forgettable return. He was hammered for 19 runs in his first over and had to be taken off after 2.2 overs since he had bowled two waist-high full tosses.

There was a long discussion among DC players before it was decided that Kuldeep would complete the over. Asked what the thought process behind the move was, Pant revealed:

“The discussion was about whether we should hold back Kuldeep or bowl him right away. We felt it would be better to give Kuldeep that over because the dew wouldn’t allow the spinners to make any kind of impact later. We concluded that it would be better if the fast bowlers bowled the end overs. Hence, Kuldeep bowled that over.”

In a debatable move, left-arm spinner Axar Patel bowled only two overs even though he was economical. Explaining why he did so, Pant said:

“We couldn’t bowl Axar because there were two left-handers at the crease. Also, Quinny (Quinton de Kock) was set and he batted till almost the end. By the time he got out, it was too late to bring on Axar.”

Axar conceded only 11 runs in the two overs that he bowled. De Kock was out for 80 in the 16th over. Delhi’s bowlers fought hard after his dismissal but LSG got home with two balls to spare.

