IPL 2022, RR vs CSK: Brabourne Stadium pitch history, stats

Can the defending champions Chennai Super Kings end their IPL 2022 season on a high tomorrow evening against the Rajasthan Royals? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified May 19, 2022 07:30 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will play their last game of IPL 2022 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday, May 20. CSK have zero chance of qualifying for the playoffs, but will be keen to end the season on a winning note.

On the other hand, the Rajasthan Royals have almost qualified for the next round. A win against Chennai Super Kings will take them to the second position in the points table, thereby setting up a clash with the Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 match.

Ahead of the clash between CSK and RR, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous matches hosted by this venue.

Brabourne Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 19.

Matches won by teams batting first: 11.

Matches won by teams batting second: 8.

Matches Tied: 0.

Highest team score: 217/5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2022.

Lowest team score: 68 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs SunRisers Hyderabad, 2022.

Highest successful run chase: 211/4 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, 2022.

Average 1st innings score: 188.

Brabourne Stadium last match

In the previous match on this ground, the Rajasthan Royals defeated the Lucknow Super Giants by 24 runs. RR won the toss and opted to bat first. A 29-ball 41 from Yashasvi Jaiswal inspired the Jaipur-based franchise to 178/6 in their 20 overs.

Chasing 179, LSG finished with 154/8 in 20 overs despite a half-century from Deepak Hooda.

10 sixes were hit across the two innings of the match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Lucknow Super Giants. A total of 14 wickets fell in the contest, with spinners accounting for five of them.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
