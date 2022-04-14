IPL 2022, RR vs GT: 3 player battles to watch out for

As per the , Match No. 24 of the ongoing IPL 2022 will be played between two in-form teams, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Gujarat Titans (GT). The encounter will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday (April 14).

After winning three consecutive matches, Gujarat were handed their first-ever defeat in the IPL after failing to defend their total against Hyderabad. Rajasthan, on the other hand, will enter the field on the back of a victory over Lucknow.

Both sides have six points after winning three and losing one encounter so far. It is expected to be an interesting affair when the two sides clash against each other tonight. The match will pit Rajasthan's explosive hitters against Gujarat's accurate bowlers, with the winner advancing to the top of the points table.

With both eager to bag the two points on offer, we take a look at the player battles to watch out for in today's contest.

#3. Shubman Gill vs Trent Boult

Shubman Gill has been spearheading GT's batting unit and has put on a great show so far. The flamboyant batter has looked solid and produced a wide range of shots against every bowler he has faced this season.

Against RR today, Gill will be up against Trent Boult, who has been in top form with the new ball. The left-arm is the leading overseas pacer in the league, with seven scalps in four games. The Kiwi pacer was ruthless against Lucknow and picked up two wickets in the very first over.

Gill has been dismissed just once by Boult, who will hope to change that stat when he loads up against the elegant Punjab-born opener.

#2. Shimron Hetmyer vs Rashid Khan

West Indian dynamite Shimron Hetmyer has been at his best since his move to the Royals this season. While his scores so far read - 59*, 42*, 35 and 32, Hetmyer has shown his prowess in finishing the games for his side.

When Hetmyer enters the field at No. 5, skipper Hardik Pandya is expected to bring his ace weapon in Rashid Khan against the left-hander. The leg-spinner has dismissed the Caribbean batter on four occasions in just eight innings and will look to do the same tonight as well.

#1. Hardik Pandya vs Yuzvendra Chahal

Hardik Pandya will head into the game with some runs under his belt. The right-hander scored his first half-century for Gujarat against Hyderabad on Monday. Although his strike rate of 119.05 in the previous game raised some eyebrows, scoring runs for his side will have boosted Pandya's self-confidence.

The hard-hitting dasher will be up against a wily leg-spinner in Yuzvendra Chahal. The right-armer has picked up 11 scalps in four games so far and is the current Purple Cap holder.

The former RCB bowler thrives when the opposition batters take him on and his battle against Pandya will be worth keeping an eye on.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar