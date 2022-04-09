IPL 2022, RR vs LSG: 3 best knocks of KL Rahul against RR

KL Rahul couldn't have asked for more from his men as the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have won three games on the trot and are comfortably placed in the third position on the points table.

However, they will next face a stiff test against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) who will be keen to get back to winning ways after a disappointing last outing. RR boast of a sensational bowling attack with the likes of Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin in their ranks.

Although LSG are performing well with the bat as a team, KL Rahul hasn't quite hit his straps so far. He has a half-century to his name, but will look to be more consistent with the bat. The 29-year-old will fancy his chances of scoring big against RR because of his sensational record against this opposition.

In 11 games against RR, KL Rahul has smashed 530 runs at an incredible average of 58.88 with five half-centuries to his name. On that note, let's take a look at his three best knocks against this opposition:

#3 84*(54), Match 38, IPL 2018

KL Rahul was a prolific run-scorer for the Punjab Kings (PBKS, then called Kings XI Punjab). In this particular game of IPL 2018, he played the role of an anchor to perfection. A collective bowling effort from PBKS ensured that they restricted RR to just 152/9 in their 20 overs.

However, they got off to a poor start in the chase, losing two quick wickets. KL Rahul absorbed the pressure inititally, but once he got his eye in, the swashbuckling opener began to pace his innings according to the required run rate.

Karun Nair and Marcus Stoinis played their part in their chase, but it was Rahul whose sensational 84* off 54 balls helped PBKS get a much-needed win.

#2 91(50), Match 4, IPL 2021

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash #RRvsPBKS K L Rahul...how long before we start calling him Mr. IPL? Makes the art of batting look so KLassssy. #IPL2021 K L Rahul...how long before we start calling him Mr. IPL? Makes the art of batting look so KLassssy. #IPL2021 #RRvsPBKS

It was important for PBKS to begin their IPL 2021 season well and KL Rahul certainly had to lead by example. Batting first at the Wankhede Stadium, the Kings had to post a huge total, with dew likely to help the chasing side.

Rahul once again proved why he was so important for PBKS at the top of the order as he played a fantastic knock of 91 off just 50 balls. Deepak Hooda also played a fine cameo of 64 as PBKS posted a mammoth 221/6 in their 20 overs.

In reply, RR skipper Sanju Samson scored a fantastic 100 and it looked like his team would pull off an incredible chase. But some brilliant death bowling by the likes of Arshdeep Singh ensured that PBKS won a last-ball thriller by just four runs.

#1 95*(70), Match 40, IPL 2018

KL Rahul's best innings against RR didn't come in a winning cause, but it was quite a statement on why he was a special player. A fantastic 82 from Jos Buttler meant that RR posted a competitive total of 158/8 in their 20 overs in IPL 2018.

In reply, PBKS kept on losing wickets right from the get-go, but it looked like KL Rahul was batting on a completely different surface. The next-best score from PBKS was 11 from Marcus Stoinis and that just showed what an incredible effort it was from Rahul to score an unbeaten 95 from 70 balls on a tough pitch.

PBKS ended up falling short by 15 runs but Rahul certainly played a responsible knock and fought right till the end to keep PBKS in the game.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee