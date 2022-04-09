IPL 2022, RR vs LSG: Wankhede Stadium pitch history, stats

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will play their fourth match of IPL 2022 tomorrow evening against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium. The Jaipur-based franchise got off to a good start in the new season, recording two wins in their first two matches. However, they lost their last game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

On the other hand, the Lucknow Super Giants started off with a defeat but are now on a three-match winning streak in IPL 2022. LSG have beaten Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in their last three matches.

Before RR and LSG lock horns for the first time ever in IPL 2022, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous matches hosted by Wankhede Stadium.

Wankhede Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 87

Matches won by teams batting first: 40

Matches won by teams batting second: 47

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 235/1 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians, 2015

Lowest team score: 67 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Mumbai Indians, 2008

Highest individual score: 133* - AB de Villiers (RCB) vs. Mumbai Indians, 2015

Best bowling figures: 5/18 - Harbhajan Singh (MI) vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2011

Average 1st innings score: 166

Wankhede Stadium Last Match

In the last match hosted by the Wankhede, Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Rajasthan Royals by four wickets. A half-century from Jos Buttler guided RR to a 169-run score in the first innings. In reply, RCB collapsed from 55/0 to 87/5, but a splendid partnership between Shahbaz Ahmed and Dinesh Karthik guided RCB home.

A total of 16 sixes were whacked by the batters of both franchises in that contest. Nine wickets fell in two innings, with pace bowlers accounting for five of them.

Who is the current Orange Cap & Purple Cap holder in IPL 2022? Click here to know!

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee